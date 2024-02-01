Exclusive : The Creative Collective And Max Announce The Creative Class Of 2024 

The Creative Class presented by Max powered by The Creative Collective NYC announced its exceptional 2024 cohort today. This list comprises Black culture-shifters across many industries, including social good, health and wellness, beauty and fashion, entrepreneurship and tech, entertainment, and arts.
The 2024 Creative Class features 55 individuals, including Grammy-nominated artist Coco Jones; Influencers Sean Garette and DeAndre Brown, Co-founder of Spatial Labs Iddris Sandu; Gallery owner Hannah Traore and Nandi Howard, Vice President of Content at ESSENCE Ventures. This list encompasses one of several initiatives undertaken by The Creative Collective to celebrate the historically overlooked contributions of Black creatives.
Imani Ellis, Founder and CEO of The Creative Collective NYC and CultureCon, says in a press release, “We’re on a mission to platform pioneering Black creatives and celebrate their countless contributions and lasting impact,” “The remarkable impact of these culture-shifters truly uplifts us while inspiring the next generation of world-changing dreamers to pursue their dreams relentlessly.” Some alumni include sports reporter Taylor Rooks and Black in Fashion Council Co-founders, Lindsey Peoples and Sandrine Charles.
Major partners include Gucci Changemakers North America, Prime Video, CÎROC Limonata, and Topicals.
See the full list below:
Social Good
- Charles Kuykendoll, General Manager of Community, Blavity Inc.
- Damilare Kujembola and Timi Adeyeba, CoFounder and COO, Amplify Africa
- Derrick “DT” Thomas, Partner, Community & Strategic Partnerships
- John Petty III, Executive Creative Director
- Kahlil Greene, The Gen Z Historian
- Marva and Myriam Babel, Founder Babel Loft, Babel Gin, and Ode to Babel
- Qween Jean, Founder of Black Trans Liberation
- Wawa Gatheru, Founder & Executive Director
Health & Wellness
- Billy Chapata, Best Selling Author, Writer & Poet
- Elyse Galloway, Senior Vice President, Edelman – Health
- Jenné Claiborne, Vegan chef & Cookbook Author
- Joel Bervell, Science Communicator / “Medical Mythbuster”
- Joseph Awuah-Darko, Artist, Curator and Writer
- Lindsey Rachel, Author and Photographer
- Michell Clark, Writer & Speaker
- Shahem Mclaurin, Licensed Therapist & Social Worker
Beauty & Fashion
- Ah-Niyah Gold, Founder & CEO
- Asia Milia Ware, Fashion and Beauty Writer / New York Magazine’s The Cut
- Dex Robinson, Stylist & Designer
- Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, Founder & CEO of Ami Colé
- Justin Blanco, Product Designer / Illustrator
- Kia Davidson, Stylist and Content Creator
- Melissa Samuel, Founder and CEO, FinesseYourClaws
- Michael Graham, Owner of Savant Studios
- Ryan Clark, Style Specialist
- Sean Garrette, Esthetician and Skin Care Specialist
- Skylar Kearney, Creative Strategist, Storyteller
Entrepreneurship + Tech
- Bimma WIlliams, Freelance Interviewer & Personal Branding Expert
- Deniese Davis, CEO/Founder, Reform Media Group and Co-Founder, ColorCreative
- Duke Alexander Moore, EA – CEO & Founder of Duke Tax
- Everette Taylor, CEO, Kickstarter
- Iddris Sandu, Founder and Entrepreneur
- Mandy Bowman, Founder, Official Black Wall Street
- Ameer Brown, President & Co-Founder, Breakr
- Daniel Taylor, Co-Founder & CEO of Bags
Entertainment & Arts
- Calvin Clausell, Artist / Actor
- Coco Jones, Singer, Songwriter & Actress
- Crystal Reneé, Actress, Podcast Host, Philanthropist
- DeAndre Brown, Content Creator & Entrepreneur
- Hannah Traore, Founder/Director, Hannah Traore Gallery
- Jean Elie, Actor Writer Producer
- Jocelyn Bioh, Writer & Performer
- Josef Adamu, Creative Director
- Khris Riddick-Tynes, Multi Platinum Producer/Writer, Co-Head Urban & VP A&R Arista Records
- Nandi Howard, VP Content EV & Senior Content Director ECI, Essence
- SAMOHT, Artist
- Nicholas Fuler, Art Director and Graphic Designer
- Joy Ofodu, Voice Actor & Creator CEO
The Creative Class will be honored during a celebration dinner on February 28 in New York City.