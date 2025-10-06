ChopnBlok’s Ope Amosu & Graft’s Femi Oyediran Collaboration Dinner In Celebration Of Nigerian Independence Day

ChopNBlok Instagram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

History houses itself in food. From the Gullah Islands of the Carolinas to the coast of Nigeria, every savory taste carries a message, meaning, or legacy. Suppose you’ve read or studied the works of food writers and food historians like Freda Muyambo, Yemisi Aribisala, Yewande Komolafe, and Bryant Terry. In that case, you may understand that thoughtful and well-curated cuisine is synonymous with archiving the past and cultural storytelling. In this fashion, and in honor of Nigerian Independence Day, Chef Ope Amosu, owner of ChopnBlok in Houston, Texas, and sommelier Femi Oyediran, owner of Graft Wine Bar in Charleston, South Carolina, synergized their unique culinary and gastronomy skill sets for a night of community, storytelling, culturally-rich food, decadent wine, and genuine conversations centering on community and historical food pathways and traditions.

Nigerian Independence Day is celebrated annually on October 1st as a commemoration of Nigeria’s independence from British rule in 1960. It’s a time of celebration, upholding cultural traditions, and pulling up a seat at the table to connect over food. Presented by Capital One, the collaboration dinner with Chef Amosu and Oyediran took place at Platform by the James Beard Foundation at New York City’s Pier 57 on September 30th, 2025. The James Beard Foundation has long championed equity in the restaurant industry and upholds its mantra, “Good food for good”, which means “Crafted with care. Served with purpose. Rooted in equity. Built for a better tomorrow. Good food that’s not just for good—it’s for the greater good.” It was the perfect event for food enthusiasts, cultural movers and shakers, and those who have been gifted with the privilege of cultivating community.

Chef Amosu shared his inspiration for this momentous occasion and why having ownership of narratives that depict the cultures of Africa matters. “What I do is an act of community. And, after seeing the Wakanda movie several years ago, I wanted to be a part of expanding and uplifting the Black Diaspora. I started in the oil and gas [industries], but then I decided that I wanted to tap into my culture more.” When speaking on his culture, he furthered, “Everything happens around the table. And, as I further pursued my passion for food, I also became more passionate about the types of stories that I want to tell [through food]. I’m also always inspired by and studying the work of other chefs and food bloggers.”

Chef Amosu was named a 2025 James Beard Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas, following his 2024 Semifinalist nod for Emerging Chef, and was recently selected for the Foundation’s TasteTwenty Class of 2025–26. And recently, his restaurant, ChòpnBlọk, was featured on The New York Times’ “Best Restaurants in America”, and for the Nigerian Independence Day dinner, he treated guests to dishes based on Nigerian themes and norms such as “Iwaju”, “Kwenu”, and “Owambe”.

Sommelier Oyediran, who’s a 2025 James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, who has been recognized as Food & Wine Magazine’s Sommelier of the Year (2019), and one of Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 (2018), coupled the evening’s dishes with wine offerings like Domaine Vico Forca di Pero Corse Rose 2024, Gaston Chiquet Brut Rose 1er Cru NV, Keermont Terrasse 2022, and Momentum Grenache 2022. Oyediran shared, “Nigeria has shaped everything about my life, so to be here with Chef Ope is incredibly meaningful. I’ve co-owned Graft Wine Bar with my friend Miles for almost 8 years, and it’s been an amazing experience. We’ve built a community of people in Charleston who love wine. And about 7 months ago, we opened up our first pizza restaurant, Pizzeria Tutti. But what we do is very simple. We’re guided by the ethos, ‘Great farmers make great wine’, and we’ve found that to be true again, again.”

Platform by JBF was the perfect setting and location to be still, connect, and indulge. In an intimate atmosphere, seated at long, communal tables, nestled tightly with industry professionals, guests were treated to a dinner that was melt-in-your-mouth good. The scrumptious hors d’oeuvres served included small chops: “Suya and Cheese mini pies” and “Deviled Scotch Eggs”. The palatable first course was curated to symbolize “Iwaju,” which means “the future”, and consisted of Uziza mushrooms, fennel, and Banga sauce. The second course was designed to reflect “Kwenu,” which denotes the Igbo “call and response” tradition that symbolizes unity, community, and collective strength, all of which were themes that echoed through the conversations that occurred throughout the evening’s discourse. It included savory Cameroon Pepper Prawns with Seafood Nisala curry.

The third course represented “Owanbe,” which, among Nigerian people, is an extravagant party where, oftentimes, wealth and lavishness are displayed. This decadent dish included Maltina beef, braised greens, and party jollof. And, it was truly a feast for the tongue! Quite frankly, the most delicious beef that I’ve ever tasted. And, lastly, dessert consisted of the unique yet extremely delicious “Plantains & Cream,” which comprised seared Plantain Bread and was topped with Colonial Creme. It was truly a night filled with enjoying delicious food and drink, while honoring the cultures that these dishes sprang forth from. It was a night of beautiful conversation, succulent eats, and joy, indeed.

For all the foodies and bon vivants who appreciate learning about the history of food and cultural culinary traditions, check out some of the book selections below:

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.