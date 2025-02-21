Chaka Khan On Inspiring The Next Generation Of Musicians, “Stay True To Yourself.”

Photo Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redfern

For more than five decades, Chaka Khan has remained a force of nature—an artist whose voice, style, and presence defined an era. This month, the 10-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will bring her legendary energy to Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, joining an all-star lineup that includes Jon Batiste, Janelle Monáe, Willow, and more.

As a performer who has graced some of the world’s most prestigious venues, Montreux holds a special place in her heart, as she is a proud alumni of its Switzerland edition. “I’m looking forward to it,” Khan said. “For that purpose alone, I love to bring sophistication to the stage. To be great, and to continue to be part of the festival’s history.”

From funk to jazz, and all the genres that exist in between, Khan has always evolved without losing her essence—no pun intended. And at 71 years old, she is still captivating audiences with the same fire that made her a household name during music’s golden age.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan on Soul Train (1974). Courtesy of IMDB

Born Yvette Marie Stevens in Chicago, the singer’s musical journey began with the band Rufus, where she delivered iconic hits like “Tell Me Something Good,” “Sweet Thing,” and “Ain’t Nobody.” By 1978, she embarked on a solo career that skyrocketed with the release of “I’m Every Woman,” a song that later became an anthem, reinterpreted by Whitney Houston in the 1990s.

Khan became one of the first artists to bridge R&B and hip-hop, thanks to her 1984 hit “I Feel for You,” which featured a rap verse from Grandmaster Melle Mel—a groundbreaking move that reshaped the sound of contemporary music. Despite her long term notoriety, this iconic musician doesn’t dwell on past triumphs. “I don’t have one specific major time or moment of my musical life,” she said. “No, it keeps coming. They keep coming, jumping one another.”

While many artists fade after a few years in the spotlight, Khan has consistently evolved. Whether releasing new music, curating London’s Meltdown Festival, or launching a signature fragrance, she never stops creating. In 2023, she joined forces with Sia for the single “Immortal Queen,” a track that blends soul, jazz, and electronic influences, proving that she remains at the forefront of modern sound. Her NPR Tiny Desk Concert became one of the most-watched in the series’ history, further cementing her cross-generational appeal.

Photo Credit: MICHAEL PUTLAND/GETTY

The artist’s passion for music remains as strong as ever, driven by a deep love for artistry and the connections it fosters. Her inspiration comes from the joy of creating and the impact it has on those around her. “Creating good music,” she says. “Creating good music and inspiring interesting people and children.”

Beyond her own music, Khan’s influence can be heard both far and wide. Artists from Mary J. Blige and Erykah Badu to Janelle Monáe and Sam Smith credit her as an inspiration. Prince, one of her biggest admirers, not only worked with her but called her a true musical innovator. “I can’t believe it, but I have to believe them,” she said about younger artists citing her as an influence. “It’s an honor. I’m just so happy to have been part of their lives. It’s really amazing.”

Now, as she prepares for Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, the legendary entertainer is ready to do what she does best: deliver an unforgettable set. Her ability to electrify an audience—whether in an intimate club or a massive event—has always been part of her magic. This performance is particularly special, as it celebrates her 50-year career, a journey that has transformed music and inspired countless artists.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 08: Chaka Khan performs onstage during WBLS 50th Anniversary With DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live at Prudential Center on November 08, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

With Monáe sharing the stage, the night will be a true celebration of Black women’s contributions to music, a moment of full-circle brilliance between a legend and one of her most vocal admirers. Through all the changes in the industry, Khan has never compromised her sound or her spirit. Her advice to the next wave of artists is simple but powerful, “Stay true to yourself.”

That unwavering authenticity is why, after five decades, Chaka Khan is still here, still thriving, still evolving, and still the Queen of Funk.