“Bridging Cultures & Igniting Futures”: Boris Kodjoe And Sabrina Elba Help Honor African And Diasporan Leaders At AAI’s 40th Gala

Photo Credit: Daniel J. Vasquez | @Danielvasquezphotos

The Africa-America Institute (AAI) hosted its 40th Annual Awards Gala in New York City this week, celebrating African excellence and the transformative power of the African diaspora. Held during the momentous week of the United Nations General Assembly, this highly anticipated event brought together a powerful gathering of African and other global leaders, dignitaries, philanthropists and cultural icons on a crisp September evening.

The dynamic Chiney Ogwumike, ESPN Host, NBA Analyst, and two-time WNBA All-Star, hosted the gala. Her energy could be felt no matter where one stood in the ballroom. “Do you recognize the power in this room?” she asked the audience of over 500 people.

The evening welcomed prominent figures such as U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, President Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia, Former First Lady of Namibia, Mrs.Monica Geingos and Liberian President Joseph Boakai.

Photo Credit: Daniel J. Vasquez | @Danielvasquezphotos

First established in 1984, the AAI Annual Awards Gala was conceived as a way for the institute to celebrate the achievements of Africans and the global African diaspora while building new narratives about the continent. Over the past four decades, the gala has become the preeminent NYC-based celebration of Africa’s most impactful voices and a showcase for the contributions of the African diaspora worldwide.

The AAI itself was founded 70 years ago in 1953, with visionary leaders like Dr. Horace Mann Bond, the first Black president of Lincoln University, William Leo Hansberry, a pioneering professor at Howard University, and Henrietta Van Noy of American University at the helm. Their mission was clear: to improve global understanding of Africa and its diaspora and to increase educational opportunities for students and leaders across sectors. Since then, the AAI has championed education and leadership development, changing lives, communities, and countries around the world.

This year’s gala theme, “Bridging Cultures & Igniting Futures: An Evening Honoring African and Diasporan Visionaries in Arts and Culture,” focused on that mission, especially as the world increasingly recognizes the importance of African voices and talent. The celebration serves as platform for celebrating Africa’s most impactful voices while honoring the achievements of the African continent and its diaspora.

U.S. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield underscored the importance of bridging the gap between Africa and its diaspora. “The Africa-America Institute’s work over the last 70 years has built bridges between Africa and its diaspora, creating a more sustainable and equitable world,” she said. The Ambassador’s remarks echoed a sentiment shared by many at the gala on Tuesday night—this wasn’t just a celebration, it was a call to action.” That story alone tells us how important it is for all of us, every single person in this room, to continue to engage young people, to mentor them, to support them, to encourage them, so that they can achieve,” she said.

Boris Kodjoe, actor, producer and advocate for the continent, hit the nail on the head when asked about the importance of Africa’s creative industries. “When we’re talking about Africa,” Kodjoe began, “the biggest challenge is perception. The story of Africa has been told through a one-dimensional lens, filled with stereotypes.”

His words struck a chord as he explained how critical it is for Africans to take control of their narrative. “To own our stories, support our talent, and export our goods and services—whether it’s movies, TV shows, or other forms of content—that’s the key to economic growth,” he told ESSENCE. “Where are you going to be when Africa becomes the capital of content creation and consumption,” he said.

Reeta Roy, President & CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, emphasized the critical importance of investing in Africa’s youth, stating they “are at the heart of the continent’s transformation.” Roy, who received the 2024 Philanthropic Impact Award for her unwavering commitment to uplifting young Africans, highlighted the power of education and economic opportunities. Under her leadership, the Mastercard Foundation has pledged $4.7 billion over the next decade to expand access to education and employment for young people and women across Africa.

hoto Credit: Daniel J. Vasquez | @Danielvasquezphotos

In a nod to the transformative power of cultural diplomacy, the gala paid special tribute to President Akufo-Addo of Ghana for his pioneering “Year of Return” initiative. Launched in 2019, this initiative continues to foster deep ties between the African diaspora and the continent, with 2023 marking a record year as over one million people journeyed to Ghana to reconnect with their roots. During his speech, President Akufo-Addo said, “I’m always enamored by the famous statement by the late great Peter Tosh, the famous Reggae star, the statement that he made is I don’t care where you come from as long as you are a Black man you are an African,” to which he received thunderous applause.

The “Year Of Return” initiative, hailed as a blueprint for cultural and economic exchange, was a fitting testament to Ghana’s leadership in bridging historical divides and inspiring a global celebration of African heritage.

The evening also saw a special tribute to the late President Dr.Hage Geingob of Namibia, who passed away in February and whose life embodied the ideals of education and resilience. His widow, Former First Lady of Namibia, Mrs.Geingos, shared touching memories of her husband’s unrelenting belief in education.

“He believed deeply in the power of education and feared the poverty of the mind. This understanding guided him, and he continued to learn throughout his life.” She concluded her powerful remarks by highlighting that President Hage “had a theory that transparency and accountability equal trust. He lived this truth with no contradictions. He was not a victim; he was a victor, embodying resilience and strength in every aspect of his life,” she said.

As the evening drew to a close, it was impossible not to feel the momentum in the room. The creative energy was palpable, and the message clear: Africa’s time is now.

“We’ve honored legacies and envisioned a future that’s brighter and bolder than ever before. But remember, the celebration doesn’t end here. It’s only the beginning,” Ogwumike said. “The Africa American Institute’s mission continues, and each of us have a very important role to play. So as we leave here tonight, let’s carry forward that energy, that vision, that commitment to bridge our past with the future we’re building together.”