Beyoncé’s SirDavis Whisky Is An Official Sponsor Of The 2025 Houston Rodeo

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Houston’s biggest event is getting a little more star power this year. SirDavis American Whisky, the spirits brand founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, has been announced as an Official Sponsor of the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, adding a smooth, bold touch to Texas’ premier celebration of rodeo culture.

The Houston Rodeo, one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world, attracts millions of visitors annually with its world-class competitions, concerts, and deep cultural traditions. Known for showcasing the best in country music, the rodeo has a history of welcoming icons from Willie Nelson to George Strait—and now, Beyoncé herself is making her mark on this legendary stage, not just with her whisky but also with her latest Grammy-winning country album, Cowboy Carter.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 23: (Exclusive Coverage) (Editorial Use Only) Maya Magarita and Beyoncé attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

A Homegrown Spirit for a Hometown Tradition

Beyoncé’s love for Houston and its rich musical and cultural heritage shines through in her latest work. Cowboy Carter, which dominated the charts and broke barriers in country music, pays homage to her Southern roots and Black cowboy culture. Now, her whisky brand, SirDavis, is embracing those same traditions, making its way into one of Texas’ most beloved events.

At NRG Stadium, premium ticket holders will have exclusive access to SirDavis, enjoying a sip of its signature smoothness while watching thrilling rodeo events and high-energy performances. But the whisky won’t just be confined to the stadium—SirDavis is making its presence known throughout Houston with special events leading up to and during the rodeo season.

Where to Sip SirDavis During Rodeo Season

SirDavis has already kicked off the festivities with exclusive pours at Urban Social’s Boots & Buckles Day Party and Urban Smoke’s Buckin’ Brunch this past weekend. The celebrations continue with more can’t-miss events:

Chapman & Kirby’s Sunday Day Party – March 9

– The Warwick’s Sunday Brunch – March 9

– Happy Hour & Hat Branding Activation at The Post Oak Hotel – March 14 & March 21, 4-7 PM

For those who want to bring the rodeo experience home, SirDavis’ signature Texas Buckin’ cocktail is a must-try. Bottles are available at Specs Fine Wine (Downtown Houston), Premier Fine Wine & Spirits (Heights), and Pearland Liquor.

SirDavis_Texas Buckiin’ Cocktail. Shot by Julian Dakdouk

With SirDavis whisky flowing, Cowboy Carter dominating playlists, and the Houston Rodeo in full swing, this season is shaping up to be one of the most memorable yet. Whether you’re raising a glass at the stadium, a local bar, or at home, there’s no better way to toast to Texas than with a sip of SirDavis.