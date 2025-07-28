Beyoncé’s SirDavis Whisky Is Back—But Not For Long

Courtesy

Kick off your summer soirées in style—SirDavis American Whisky is back with a buzz. After selling out in just three hours earlier this month, the brand’s limited-edition Honey Bee Cocktail Kit is officially restocking on Tuesday, July 29 at 9AM ET. And if history repeats itself, it won’t stay on shelves for long.

The restock news comes on the heels of another historic milestone: Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour just wrapped as the biggest country tour in Billboard Boxscore history, grossing over $400 million in just three months. Fresh off redefining the genre—and the global stage—the superstar is once again raising the bar, this time in the world of premium spirits.

SirDavis Cocktail Kit, available while supplies last.

Launched by global icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in partnership with Moët Hennessy, SirDavis made waves when its inaugural drop became the fastest sell-out in Cocktail Courier history. The July 2 launch proved that fans are thirsty—for both premium spirits and a taste of the Bey-branded lifestyle.

The Honey Bee Cocktail Kit is crafted for effortless entertaining. Designed around the brand’s signature serve, The Honey Bee, the kit includes everything you need to mix a smooth yet zesty drink: honey syrup, fresh lemon juice, and SirDavis Whisky. The flavor profile is rich, citrus-forward, and refreshing—perfect for sipping at golden hour.

And because no Beyoncé moment is complete without a touch of glam, each kit also comes with an exclusive bronzed horse pin—a nod to the brand’s emblem and a stylish keepsake for collectors.

Whether you’re hosting friends or simply elevating your solo happy hour, this restock is your chance to bring bold flavor and undeniable flair to your bar cart.

But act fast – the last drop disappeared in hours, and demand is high.

Cocktail kits are available starting at 9AM ET on CocktailCourier.com while supplies last.