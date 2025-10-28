ADCOLOR 2025 Unites The Voices Redefining Culture And Innovation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

ADCOLOR is gearing up for a major return in 2025. From November 11–14, leaders in media, marketing, entertainment, and tech will gather at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando for four days of conversation, connection, and cultural elevation at ADCOLOR 2025.

This year’s theme, “CTRL + ALT + LIFT,” invites changemakers to take back control of their stories, reimagine the systems they operate in, and lift one another as they work toward real and lasting impact. Presented by Amazon, Disney, and Meta, the summit is designed to challenge the status quo, and ensure every corner of the industry feels the momentum.

The event will be hosted by attorney and media personality Rachel Lindsay, whose command of meaningful dialogue has made her a trusted voice in culture. The opening night features a Welcome Reception powered by Amazon with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the board. From there, attendees can expect a dynamic lineup that reflects the breadth of talent shaping today’s creative landscape.

“This year, we’re taking the reins,” Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR, said in a statement. “CTRL + ALT + LIFT is a creative command, a call to rewrite the narrative, reimagine what progress looks like, and rise together through the power of community. ADCOLOR 2025 is about reflection, reconnection, and revival. It’s a moment to remember our purpose, reaffirm our collective power and lift one another higher!”

Among the featured speakers are names who carry undeniable influence: award-winning creator Mara Brock Akil, globally recognized disability advocate Lachi, and business and faith leader T.D. Jakes. For ESSENCE audiences, two key figures stand out: Michele Ghee, Chief Content Officer of Essence Ventures and CEO of Expectant Media, who will take the stage as a speaker, and Richelieu Dennis, the Executive Chairman of Sundial Group of Companies—and founder of Essence Ventures—who will accept the prestigious ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon Award during the ceremony.

Programming throughout the week includes mainstage conversations, intimate fireside chats, and activations that bring attendees together through shared identity and purpose. From Black at ADCOLOR to Pride at ADCOLOR and groups supporting SWANA and entrepreneurial communities, the full slate will also feature executives from TikTok, Spotify, SiriusXM Media, Yahoo and more; bringing powerful corporate voices into direct dialogue with the creatives who drive culture forward.

The gathering culminates with the 19th Annual ADCOLOR Awards on November 14, hosted by global journalist and author Mariana Atencio. The ceremony will honor individuals, executives, and brands who embody the organization’s cherished mantra: “Rise Up, Reach Back.”

Among this year’s distinguished honorees:

• Richelieu Dennis — Beacon Honoree, celebrated for visionary leadership at the intersection of business and community.

• Ryan Ford — ADCOLOR in Music Honoree (Executive), elevating equity across the music business.

• KAYTRANADA — ADCOLOR in Music Honoree (Artist), expanding global sound and representation.

• Carmen Smith — Lifetime Achievement Honoree, championing inclusive storytelling at Disney.

• Chairman T.D. Jakes — Lifetime Achievement Honoree, for reshaping the relationship between faith, media, and entrepreneurship.

• Dani Monroe — Lifetime Achievement Honoree, driving opportunity and leadership innovation.

• Mark Clennon — Catalyst Honoree, using artistic influence to ignite change.

Top brands including P&G x Mielle will receive this year’s Most Valuable Partnership recognition for their shared dedication to authentic beauty representation — a meaningful nod to the power of collaboration rooted in culture.

For more information, visit ADCOLOR’s registration page and www.adcolor.org.