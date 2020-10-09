21 Black Women Who Are Shaking Sh*t Up For The Better

We reject the idea that solely the future belongs to women because we know that many aspects of the past, present and future are indebted to the work of Black women. In fact, young Black women specifically have been the catalysts for change across industries—whether it be media, beauty/fashion, tech, or entertainment. We do the work, we push to include other Black visionaries and we keep it real all the while.

We’re one day away from ESSENCE Girls United’s Virtual Summit, a digital activation that champions and empowers young movers and shakers. We’ve called on a number of voices, including Reginae Carter, Marsai Martin and many more, to talk about important topics and push the next generation of tastemakers to be all they can be. Ahead of summit, and International Day of the Girl, we highlighted 21 young women who are leading the revolution for a brighter future.

Check out our list below.

Aaron Philip, model

Adebukola Ajao, founder of All Things Digital

Asia Hall, CEO of Neon Cowboy

Chelsea Miller, activist

DonMonique, rapper*

Elyse Fox, founder of Sad Gurls Club

Jitarra Ellis, co-creator, ESSENCE x ULTA Beauty Girls United makeup collection*

Kash Doll, rapper*

Kheris Rogers, creator of Flexin in My Complexion

La’Shaunae Stewart, model

Makeda Sanford, photographer

Marley Dias, host of “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices”/author

Marsai Martin, actress*

Marz Lovejoy, writer/model

Najma Sharif, journalist

Rashida Gayle, sports and entertainment agent

Taylor Crumpton, journalist

Renell Medrano, photographer

Sage White, celebrity makeup artist

Barbara Simi Muhumuza, founder of Seen Black Girls

Sonya Harris, clothing designer