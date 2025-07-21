2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend: How Women’s Basketball Lit Up Indianapolis

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Indianapolis was the place to be this past weekend as the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities took over the city. From record-breaking performances to player-led protests, this midseason showcase was a full-on celebration of culture, competition, and community.

The action kicked off Thursday, July 17, with the league’s signature Orange Carpet, presented by Bumble. Stars strutted their stuff in high fashion, turning Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a runway. Players such as Angel Reese, Nneka Ogwumike, Allisha Gray, Rickea Jackson, and A’ja Wilson, among others, really stole the show. This showcase of fashion, style, and sports set the tone for a weekend that was as much about confidence as it was about basketball.

Friday night brought the heat with the Starry 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge. New York Liberty’s Natasha Cloud claimed the skills title, gliding through the obstacle course with ease and precision. Teammate Sabrina Ionescu reminded the world why she’s the coldest shooter in the league, dropping 30 points in the final round to win her second three-point contest crown. Her win put her in elite company and showcased her generosity, as she pledged to split her $62,575 prize between a WNBA rookie and her foundation.

Saturday’s main event delivered fireworks to say the least. Although Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark was sidelined with an injury, she served as captain for Team Clark, facing off against Team Collier, led by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. But before tipoff, players made a powerful statement: hitting the floor in warmups with shirts that read “Pay Us What You Owe Us,” bringing the ongoing CBA and pay equity fight to center stage. During the trophy ceremony, fans chanted “Pay Them!” as Mystics guard Brittney Sykes stood behind WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert holding a “Pay The Players” sign—a bold statement for the world to see.

Once the ball was in play, it was buckets galore. Team Collier outpaced Team Clark in a high-octane shootout, winning 151–131 and setting a new All-Star Game scoring record. Collier put on a masterclass, dropping a game-high 36 points—also an All-Star record—while shooting an absurd 81% from the field and knocking down four 4-pointers like they were layups. Her performance earned her MVP honors, capping off a dominant weekend and reinforcing her MVP candidacy for the season.

And while Collier took home the hardware, Skylar Diggins-Smith etched her name in the history books by recording the WNBA’s first-ever All-Star Game triple-double: 11 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds. Other standout performances included Kelsey Mitchell, who dropped 20 points in front of her home crowd, and rookies like Kiki Iriafen and Kayla Thornton, both of whom posted impressive double-doubles.

The halftime show didn’t disappoint either. Memphis rapper GloRilla rocked the arena with crowd favorites like “Let Her Cook,” “Typa,” and “TGIF,” turning the arena into a dance floor. Between her performance, an aerialist’s acrobatics, and courtside appearances from stars like Leslie Jones, Dawn Staley, Bam Adebayo, and Robin Roberts, All-Star Weekend doubled as a celebration of sports and entertainment.

But the weekend wasn’t just about what happened on the court. Stud Budz, the Twitch livestream hosted by Lynx guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Heideman, quickly became the talk of the town. Streaming nearly nonstop for 72 hours, the duo gave fans an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at All-Star Weekend—from locker room antics and hotel convos to parties and impromptu karaoke.

Outside of the game, WNBA Live, the league’s two-day fan festival, brought over 20,000 fans to the Indiana Convention Center for an expanded experience with 25 brand activations across 125,000 square feet. From immersive fan zones to interactive panels, the W gave its growing audience more access than ever before.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend highlighted the league’s rising impact both on the court and off. Its immersive events, high level play, and exciting atmosphere laid the foundation for 2026, and hopefully for years to come.