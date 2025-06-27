Must-Reads And Mic Drops: What's Coming To The 2025 ESSENCE Authors Stage

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE

If you think the ESSENCE Authors Stage is just for the quiet crowd, think again. This is where words move the culture—and sometimes the crowd too. Whether you’re a lit lover, a memoir junkie or just here to find your next must-read, the 2025 ESSENCE Authors Stage is packed with moments you won’t want to miss.

Here’s your insider guide to what’s coming.

Looking for a sacred reset? Check out the “Sacred Spaces” session, where authors explore how literature can help us reimagine our homes, our bodies and our healing.

Trying to build generational wealth? Earn Your Leisure hits the stage to break down real strategies from “You Deserve to Be Rich” and talk collective power and financial liberation.

Hungry for legacy? In “Food Pathways and Soul Nourishment,” some James Beard award winners offer a soulful discussion on Black food traditions, storytelling, and community wellness.

Do you love young adult fiction? “First Loves and Teenage Dreams” will bring together authors to discuss capturing the magic and messiness of Black teenage life.

Curious about what else is on deck? You’ll have to pull up to the Authors Stage to find out. In the meantime, here’s your checklist to make the most of the ESSENCE Author’s stage!

Bring a Sharpie for signings. Wear comfortable shoes for the bookstore line. Pack tissues—there’s always that one moment that gets you. And leave room in your suitcase, because you’re going home with more than just memories.

You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll leave with a tote full of books and a heart full of fire. The 2025 ESSENCE Authors Stage is not just a festival stop—it’s a cultural experience.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.