From the court to corporate: These ballers Shifted the Narrative for Women in Sports

Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin hosted her 5th annual Building for Wealth Today and Tomorrow Summit this past Saturday. The energy was contagious as the event encouraged financial freedom, generational wealth, and youth leadership, introducing several keynote speakers to inspire prospective professionals. Chicagoans witnessed WNBA and sports professionals turn their jumpshots into lucrative businesses on and off the court.

Essence’s Shari Nicole moderated a powerhouse panel featuring Washington Mystics guard Linnae Harper; Chicago Sky’s assistant coach and Nigerian National Team’s head coach Rena Wakama; Chicago Stars president Karen Leetzow; 2025 NAIA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Jessica Carrothers; and former Chicago Sky player and Atlanta Dream vice president and co-owner Renee Montgomery. Without breaking a sweat, each panelist assisted their peers as they navigated challenges as women within the sports ecosystem, turning their jumpshots into profit, and maintaining their morale while transitioning within their career paths.

Staying Community-Driven and Remaining Graceful During Times of Uncertainty

As a Chicagoan, Nicole noted that despite public figures giving back to their community and having an impact on the city, their presence often remains fleeting. Harper understands her role as a southsider and that is being present—literally. She believes being heavily rooted in her community gives young girls a chance to cherish each opportunity and overcome their adversities. “I want to make sure that these girls have the hope and every opportunity to dream big and do anything, she said.” During draft night, Harper knew she would be a WNBA player—she left disappointed. Though she earned her degree, she wasn’t financially stable. After playing with the Chicago Sky, COVID-19 struck, and Harper found herself working at a local retail store to earn a living, which taught her valuable lessons in tenacity. Now, as an investor in her community, she teaches others to succeed despite her accolades. “When I did feel like giving up, and I was like, ‘You know what? This is too much.’ I had to think about a young girl’s breakthrough might be tied to my perseverance, she said.”

Leading with Humility and Representation for Aspiring Athletes

Nicole highlights that Montgomery transitioned from a championed player to a C-suite executive—a quest that earned her respect from her peers. She says being in a powerful position can he “intimidating,” but consistency boosted her confidence to show up authentically and unapologetically. “They knew I could lead a team to even a championship. But then they didn’t really know if I could lead a team in the business world. Of course, I knew I could,” she said. “People don’t know you can do it until you show them. I think the main thing for me is consistency and put that work in.”

Wakama leads women’s ball players from opposite hemispheres; however, her success as a coach is attributed to her investing time in her team by being a trustworthy leader. Her advocacy in the Nigerian National Team led her to take on that job without a salary, because her title was more significant than her position, which aligned with being a role model for the next generation of female coaches. Before she became a renowned coach, Wakama was a young “delusional” player—striving to enter the draft. She advises up-and-coming athletes to master their plan but also to invest in their other interests to prepare them for the professional world.

As a young athlete and NAIA recipient, Carrothers celebrates women being rightfully compensated. However, she navigates the societal pressure to remain present in a world where image is more lucrative than talent. However, the medalist remains grounded and prioritizes her mental health, supported by her coach and community. Carrothers unknowingly followed Wakama’s advice as she navigates different career fields. From a law intern to a hired legal assistant, the collegiate star found herself engulfed in her newfound passion.

An Ongoing and Rigid Dichotomy Among Women’s Sports and Equal Rights

Though each panelist’s accolades speak for themselves, they had to push barriers in a male-dominated industry. As a former executive in men’s sports, Leetzow remained resilient and did not take “no for an answer” despite blatant chauvinism. “My job for little girls these days is just to be seen,” she explains. “See me. I’m real. You can touch me. I did this. You can too.” Nicole acknowledged that pay equity is neglected in the women’s sports landscape. Leetzow noted many young women idolize “getting there” without recognizing their worth. Though men’s sports have a 100-year “advantage” as they reinvigorated public funding into a billion-dollar industry, she adds, women need to take action despite the economic disparities, which starts with asking and demanding. “We are just as deserving. We are in the room. We are doing the same work. We’re bringing the same ethos to the office, and you need to make those asks,” she emphasizes

Montgomery’s “action in the asks” starts with knowing one’s value. The seasoned player recognized the league scouts tremendous talent every year, even with their limited resources. With the pay increase in playing ball overseas, athletes still live in inhabitable conditions and sacrifice familial memories. She knew “the ball is going to stop bouncing” and researched her retirement plan. She said she’s grateful for the rooms that supported her, and now she’s on a journey to mentor young girls to have a better future and vocalize their concerns, regardless of the outcome. “It’s important to speak up for yourself. It’s important to not shy away. It’s important to be yourself in every room,” she said.