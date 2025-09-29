ESSENCE Ventures and Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin Partner to Empower Black Wealth and Community Growth

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

ESSENCE Ventures, the parent company of ESSENCE, and the Office of the Chicago City Treasurer, led by Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, announced a landmark partnership to advance financial empowerment and wealth-building opportunities for Chicago’s diverse communities.

This collaboration will be showcased at the upcoming Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow (BWTT) Financial Empowerment Summit, now in its fifth year, where ESSENCE joins as a strategic partner to amplify the mission of equipping individuals and families with the tools to build generational wealth.

“At ESSENCE, one of our core pillars is elevating and celebrating Black women, recognizing that they are already empowered and shaping culture through all they influence,” said Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Chief Community Officer, ESSENCE Ventures. “Our partnership with the City of Chicago Treasury aligns this mission with tangible resources and pathways to economic mobility, placing financial health and empowerment at the heart of our work.”

Chicago stands at a critical economic crossroads: while the city is home to a vibrant base of Black entrepreneurs, creatives, and innovators, systemic barriers continue to limit access to capital, credit, and long-term wealth-building opportunities. By joining forces, ESSENCE Ventures — with its global platform dedicated to celebrating and advancing Black culture — and the City Treasurer’s Office are addressing these disparities head-on.

This partnership brings national visibility to local economic empowerment efforts, creating a model for how municipalities and cultural institutions can work together to advance equity. It positions Chicago as a leader in tackling racial wealth gaps, while also strengthening ESSENCE’s mission to empower Black communities with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to thrive in the modern economy.

For Chicago residents, the collaboration means increased access to resources on small business development, homeownership, credit, and intergenerational wealth. For ESSENCE, it deepens their commitment to building platforms that uplift communities by aligning cultural influence with tangible economic impact. Together, this partnership aims to spark measurable change in both the city’s economy and the lives of its residents.

Spotlight Programming

Breaking Barriers: Women in Sports Panel — featuring national leaders and athletes discussing equity, opportunity, and the future of women’s sports with Renee Montgomery , Karen Leetzow,Rena Wakama and Jessica Carrothers.

— featuring national leaders and athletes discussing equity, opportunity, and the future of women’s sports with Renee Montgomery , Karen Leetzow,Rena Wakama and Jessica Carrothers. GU® Office Hours — ESSENCE GU®’s signature mentorship franchise is coming to BWTT. This interactive experience, hosted by Dr. Jatali Bellanton and featuring Bree Specific and Rachel James, is designed to connect young people with hands-on advice, mentorship, and pathways to brand and business building. This program continues ESSENCE GU®’s commitment to Gen-Z and young Millennial Black women, ensuring the next generation of leaders is equipped to thrive.

“Economic empowerment is not a moment — it is a movement,” said Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin. “By partnering with ESSENCE, we are amplifying our reach and ensuring that the message of financial empowerment resonates locally and nationally. Together, we are giving Chicagoans the tools they need to transform financial literacy into lasting wealth.”

The BWTT Financial Empowerment Summit will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the UIC Forum. Admission is free and open to the public.