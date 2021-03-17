Fans And Friends Celebrate The Life of ‘Alien’ Actor Yaphet Kotto

Yaphet Kotto | Getty

Yaphet Kotto, famed actor best known for his roles as the villain in James Bond film Live and Let Die and Alien, died at 81-years-old.

Kotto’s wife Tessie Sinahon made the announcement on Monday via Facebook about her husband’s death, where she referred to him as “a good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being” and “a legend” as one of the best actors in Hollywood. Ryan Goldhar, Kotto’s agent, confirmed his death.

“I’m saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time,” Sinahon wrote. “You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also.”

Born Yaphet Frederick Kotto, the New York-bred actor made waves in television, film and Broadway in roles such as Lieutenant Pope in 1972′s Across 110th Street, Mr. Big in James Bond film Live and Let Die, Dennis Parker in 1979’s Alien. The Emmy-nominated actor also played Al Giardello on the NBC series Homicide: Life on the Street between 1993 and 1999 and starred along Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987’s The Running Man.

Celebrities from Ava Duvernay and Viola Davis to the official James Bond Twitter account have been paying their respects to the late actor on social media since the news of his passing earlier this week. See below for all of the flowers that celebrities around the country are giving him:

You were so memorable in every role you did. Your presence and talent were undeniable and magnetic…whether you were the villain or the hero. Rest well #YaphetKotto. God bless your wife and family. You will be missed.https://t.co/YQ7x5LM8ym — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 16, 2021

We are very sorry to learn that Yaphet Kotto, who played Dr. Kananga in Live And Let Die, has passed away at the age of 81. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wssYWvy6VI — James Bond (@007) March 16, 2021

Yaphet Kotto. My Mom’s favorite. He’s one of those actors who deserved more than the parts he got. But he took those parts and made them wonderful all the same. A star. Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/BqeuVc7DSB — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 16, 2021

Damn. Funnier than he had any right to be. Versatile as fuck. Royalty in Cameroon. Jewish, too. Made everything just that much better, from Alien and Live and Let Die to Midnight Run and The Running Man. I should dig up his Othello. I bet it’s a sight to see. #RIP #YaphetKotto. pic.twitter.com/t1uR3Tyh4S — Tolkien Negro (@marcbernardin) March 16, 2021

Memories and respect for Yaphet Kotto, whose film career was legend even before he came to Baltimore to grace our television drama. But for me, he'll always be Al Giardello, the unlikeliest Sicilian, gently pulling down the office blinds to glower at detectives in his squadroom. pic.twitter.com/rF9cBzBndG — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 16, 2021