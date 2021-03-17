Fans And Friends Celebrate The Life of ‘Alien’ Actor Yaphet Kotto

Yaphet Kotto, famed actor best known for his roles as the villain in James Bond film Live and Let Die and Alien, died at 81-years-old.
Kotto’s wife Tessie Sinahon made the announcement on Monday via Facebook about her husband’s death, where she referred to him as “a good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being” and “a legend” as one of the best actors in Hollywood. Ryan Goldhar, Kotto’s agent, confirmed his death.
“I’m saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time,” Sinahon wrote. “You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also.”
Born Yaphet Frederick Kotto, the New York-bred actor made waves in television, film and Broadway in roles such as Lieutenant Pope in 1972′s Across 110th Street, Mr. Big in James Bond film Live and Let Die, Dennis Parker in 1979’s Alien. The Emmy-nominated actor also played Al Giardello on the NBC series Homicide: Life on the Street between 1993 and 1999 and starred along Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987’s The Running Man.
Celebrities from Ava Duvernay and Viola Davis to the official James Bond Twitter account have been paying their respects to the late actor on social media since the news of his passing earlier this week. See below for all of the flowers that celebrities around the country are giving him: