Wendy Williams Reportedly Doing ‘Better Than Ever’ After Release From Wellness Facility

After months of speculation about her health and few sightings of her in public, Wendy Williams’ rep says she is on the mend and doing well.

Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, told Entertainment Tonight that the former host is “home and healing” after retreating to a wellness facility to focus on treating “overall health issues.”

According to Zanotti, now that she has taken some time to rest and improve, Williams will be back in front of the camera and the mic sometime very soon.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” he added. Those projects include her long-rumored The Wendy Experience Podcast, and another documentary about her life and career, continuing where her 2021 Lifetime special, Wendy Williams: The Movie, left off.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Jason Lee (L) and Wendy Williams attends the Cardi B x Playboy afterparty for the Met Gala at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images)

Williams’ talk show, The Wendy Williams show, officially came to an end after 14 seasons this past June. Several guest hosts stepped in during Williams’ absence, including Sherri Shepherd who now heads her own daytime talk show.

Acknowledging the supporters who’ve been rooting for her recovery as she battled a series of health issues in recent years, including Grave’s Disease which caused the Jersey native to take a hiatus from her show in 2020, and COVID-19, Williams issued a statement of gratitude via her publicist, saying, “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers. I am back and better than ever.”