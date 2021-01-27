Wendy Williams is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to telling her life story. As we wait on the edge of our seats for the premiere of Lifetime’s Wendy Williams: The Movie and her documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess, the former shock jock is opening up about her rocky relationship with ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

During a conversation on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Williams revealed just how toxic her relationship with Hunter became. “We were married for almost twenty-two years and were together for twenty-five years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him [or] putting up with him for all twenty-five years,” she explains.

Williams then admits to knowing about Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudon, since the beginning of what she says was a fifteen-year affair. “I’ve known that Kevin was a serial cheat,” Williams said. “The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest. I plotted to divorce Kevin, and I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side. It all worked.”

Williams further explained that because her son Kevin, who is now 20 years old, grew up an only child, she stayed with Hunter to keep a solid family structure. Sadly, she says, Hunter was more committed to living in the lap of luxury than being a family man. “The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became,” she says. “He used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs.”

Williams then alleges that Hudson was just one of many mistresses her ex-husband entertained over the years. Hunter allegedly welcomed a baby girl with Hudson while still married to Williams, which is what prompted the TV host to file for divorce and never look back.

Williams and Hunter’s divorce became finalized in January 2020. In a press conference, Williams says she has no regrets about the tumultuous events of her life, including those involving her ex-husband and former manager. “I like who I am, so I have no regrets. If anything, I’m extremely happy that I’m still relevant enough that I’m able to come through some pretty kick behind double doors and say. ‘How you doing?’ and still be young, fun, and pop culture relevant.”

Wendy Williams: The Movie and Wendy Williams: What A Mess! premiere Jan. 30 on Lifetime.