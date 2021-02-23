Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill For ‘Extremely Insensitive’ Kobe Bryant Lyric

Vanessa Bryant, wife of late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, has addressed Meek Mill via Instagram for his recent reference to the tragic death of her husband in an unreleased track. The line mentioning the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna (Gigi), and seven others has placed the rapper at the center of public criticism.

The leaked collaboration with the Philly rapper and Lil Baby surfaced on the internet last week, featuring a line Bryant calls out as “extremely insensitive.”

“If I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” Meek Mill reportedly said on the song titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).

On her Instagram story on Monday, Bryant wrote to the rapper saying, “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.” The 38-year-old widow added, “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Shortly after Bryant’s statement, Meek Mill took to Twitter to post a slew of tweets that fans were unsure if they were in response to the criticism.

Ion trust people gotta play it raw …… — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Head taps for n#%ga tryna pull my card! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

The 33-year old seemingly tweeted another response to the furor that emerged online, stating that he thrives off the public’s trend of disliking him based on his Twitter.

“I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet,” he wrote. “I say random sh— all day on social … It becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit Ima beast literally.”

I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet 🙃 I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally 💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Earlier this morning, Meek Mill addressed the public’s assumption that his tweets were directed towards Bryant’s public statement and clarified that he apologized in private to her rather than in public.

He added, “Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”