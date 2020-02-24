(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Widow Vanessa Bryant approached the podium Monday to remember her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna at their public memorial, dubbed a Celebration of Life, inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“She was Daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her momma,” Mrs. Bryant said.

“Gigi was sunshine. She brightened up my day, everyday. I miss looking at her beautiful face,” Mrs. Bryant continued through tears. “She was the most loving daughter…Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. She’d always kiss me goodnight and kiss me good morning.”

Mrs. Bryant then detailed all of the moments she’ll miss of her daughter’s life thanks to a fatal helicopter crash last month that took the lives of Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

“We will not be able to see Gianna go to high school with [our other daughter] Natalia and ask her how her day went. We won’t be able to teach you how to drive. I won’t be able to tell you how gorgeous you look on your wedding day,” the mother of four added, or “have a father-daughter dance with her daddy.”

Gianna had dreams of following in her late father’s footsteps to play professional basketball, including attending UConn to play for the Huskies.

Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel were among those who honored Bryant Monday.

Other celebrities spotted in the stadium, included Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Snoop Dogg, and many others.