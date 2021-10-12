Usher Welcomes Another Son

Usher is a daddy again!

The R&B star announced that he and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. He shared the good news with his 9.3 million Instagram followers today.

Raymond posted a black-and-white picture of his family’s newest addition snuggled tightly in a newborn swaddle blanket.

Like many new parents, he chose to pen the caption in the baby’s own “words” to really personalize the new. He filled in enough details about the birth to keep his fans happy including the child’s royal name.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond…,” he began. He went on to claim the baby in the name of #libragang with an emjoi of the symbol for the astrological sign.

Instagram



“I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang #demraymondboys.”

Usher has two other sons (who make up #demraymondboys), Naviyd Ely Raymond and Usher Raymond V., both with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

He also has a daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond. He shared how excited he was about adding to his growing family during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

“I’m definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours,” he said during the taping. “This new addition to the family has just been exciting.”

He shared how much he loved being a girl dad in a caption on Instagram beneath a picture of him holding her in the air on an airplane.

It looks like the whole Raymond crew will have something very special to celebrate after the holiday shows that were recently added to his Las Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace.

Congratulations to Usher and the Raymond family!