Tyler Perry’s Nephew Dead At 26 After Apparent Suicide In Prison

2020 is certainly off to a rough start. And unfortunately for actor and filmmakerTyler Perry, it’s not getting any easier.

Perry’s 26-year-old nephew, Gavin Porter, was found dead in his Louisiana jail cell on Tuesday, reports TMZ.

Porter was reportedly in solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate over the weekend, and was alive two hours earlier when guards checked on him and found nothing alarming. When guards came back to Porter’s cell at 8 p.m. the same night, they discovered him dead by hanging.

Perry’s nephew was incarcerated after being convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing his father, Gary Wayne Porter, at the home they shared in 2016.

Gavin pleaded no contest to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Our thoughts are with Perry’s family at this time. ESSENCE reached out to a rep for Perry, but hasn’t heard back yet.