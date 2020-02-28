Tyler Perry wants a second autopsy performed on his nephew, who died in prison while serving 20 years in jail for killing his own father.

In a statement, the entertainment mogul thanked fans and friends for their “thoughts and prayers” after giving background on the incident involving his nephew, Gavin Porter.

“A few years ago my nephew committed a heinous crime—he shot his biological father and killed him just feet away from my sister over a senseless argument. The murder shook our entire family to its core,” Perry began in a lengthy statement.

Perry’s nephew was incarcerated after being convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing his father, Gary Wayne Porter, at the home they shared in 2016.

“Despite his horrible act, before he went to prison I went to see him in the local jail. I assured him that we all still loved him, but it was important to all of us, including his mother, that he was punished for this horrific crime that he had committed. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison,” Perry continued.

The filmmaker then shared the hopes he had for his nephew’s life after prison that would sadly never materialize.

“Call me naïve, but it was my hope that after serving his time, really reflecting, showing much remorse, and asking God for forgiveness that he would have been able to come work for me,” Perry revealed. “Where he would join all the other former inmates that work for me and turn his life around, just as they have. But that day will never come.”

Perry went on to explain why he and his family were seeking additional information on the circumstances surrounding Porter’s death.

Porter was reportedly in solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate over the weekend, and was alive two hours earlier when guards checked on him and found nothing alarming. When guards came back to Porter’s cell at 8 p.m. Tuesday, they discovered him dead by hanging, reports TMZ.

“Three days ago, I got the horrible news that he allegedly committed suicide in prison. I say allegedly because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover ups and/or getting it wrong. With that in mind I have hired Dr. Michael Baden to do a second autopsy, and we are expecting the results soon,” he wrote.

“I want to be clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorists, and we want to believe that there was no foul play, just as the sheriff has stated publicly,” he added.

Perry ended his statement with appreciation for the love being shown to his family in their grief.

“On behalf of my and my sister we thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, and we all have no further comments at this time.”