TV One’s ‘Unsung’ To Return With Dru Hill And A Live Performance

Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

TV One’s Unsung is back!

The series returns this weekend with a look at R&B quartet Dru Hill. The premiere follows the group’s rise from Baltimore to international acclaim, examining the clashes with their label and internal conflicts that ultimately led to two of the members leaving.

Following the premiere, the group will perform some of their hits on Unsung Live.

The new season of the NAACP Image Award-nominated series will also feature episodes on MC Roxanne Shante, Atlanta’s Goodie Mob, Grammy-winning artist Al Jarreau, and more.

Now in its 14th season, the series has previously featured episodes on stars like Deborah Cox, SWV, Kelly Price, and Xscape.

Watch the Dru Hill drama unfold Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

And check out the trailer for the upcoming season above.