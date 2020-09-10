Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion Via Text

Tory Lanez reportedly apologized for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a text shortly after the incident.

According to TMZ, Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, sent a text apologizing for his actions towards her (without referring to what he did) while she was still in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds to her feet. The text messages do not explicitly refer to the shooting, but they do express an apology for a recent regrettable action.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” the texts allegedly read.

Lanez blamed his behavior on his intoxication in the messages. “I was just too drunk,” one text supposedly read. “None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose birth name is Megan Pete, claimed she was shot in both of her feet by Lanez on July 12, after she attempted to flee from a car they were sharing to avoid participating in an argument.

The Houston rapper said she initially told police that she cut her foot on broken glass out of fear of police brutality. After X-rays revealed her injuries were from bullet wounds Meg stalled for weeks before publicly identifying her attacker as Lanez on Instagram Live.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, according to the Los Angeles Times, said it was considering charging Lanez with a felony assault with. a firearm charge in connection to the July incident.