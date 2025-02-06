Tinashe Is Writing Her Own Rules—And Having Fun Doing It

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Tomashe attends FOX’s Stars On Mars “The Mars Bar” VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In an industry that often tries to put artists in boxes, Tinashe has always moved differently. And for that, it’s the reason many of us, including myself, had the phrase: “Is somebody going to match my freak?” on loop in my head all summer 2024.

From “2 On” to “Nasty,” we’ve been bopping to the sounds of the multi-hyphenate creative who, for over a decade, built her career on keeping us guessing — whether through her innovative performances, genre-bending music, or unexpected collaborations. But what’s remarkable about Tinashe isn’t just her ability to push boundaries, but in how she manages to stay grounded while doing it.

“For me, creativity is about pushing boundaries and bringing different worlds together—whether that’s through music, fashion, or partnering up with brands who are like minded and think outside the box,” she tells ESSENCE. “It’s all about creating moments that give people an experience that celebrates creativity in every form.”

And for her next act, she’s preparing to bring her electric performance style to New Orleans for the Big Game weekend, with Super Bowl LIX being the biggest stage of them all. She’ll be headlining the Tequila Don Julio x Popeyes Championship Lineup celebration on February 7th, a fitting partnership for two brands who seem to match each other’s “freak.”

And while Tinashe’s professional life is marked by both infectious club bangers and unapologetic boundary-pushing, her personal life centers on family bonds and shared meals. “My dad is a great cook and we love cooking together,” she shares. “Food and family time are always intertwined.”

This appreciation for authentic connections extends to her life on the road, where she makes it a point to immerse herself in local culture. “I spend most of my time on the road performing in different cities and one of the things my team and I love to do in new cities is get a taste of the local flavors,” she says. “There’s always something new, different and delicious to find hidden within the cities.”

As she prepares for her New Orleans performance, Tinashe’s bringing that same spirit of cultural appreciation to the stage. “It’s always about having fun on stage and creating an atmosphere that’s infectious,” she says of her approach to live shows. “Especially when it’s a big game day weekend it’s important to keep the vibes high. We are definitely coming with a high energy performance so people will hopefully dance and have a great time.”

The city’s legendary status as a cultural melting pot isn’t lost on her either. Known for its unique blend of music, food, and festivities, New Orleans provides the perfect backdrop for Tinashe’s performance style, which itself is a celebration of creative fusion and boundless energy.

When asked about what’s next, Tinashe remains excited for the possibilities. “I definitely have some new fun things in the works going on behind the scenes,” she teases. But her ultimate goal remains clear: “I just hope that I can inspire others to also push the envelope, follow their heart, make great art and keep the culture alive!”

It’s this combination of artistic ambition and authentic connection that continues to set Tinashe apart. In a world that often demands artists choose between authenticity and innovation, Tinashe’s showing us we can have both.