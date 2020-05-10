On Mother’s Day, Tina Knowles Lawson is getting an extra special gift: the ability to possibly “touch” and hug her family.

In an interview with daytime talk show host Tamron Hall, Knowles Lawson shared that she and her family have been practicing quarantining guidelines, recommended by the CDC. But in order to actually see each other on Sunday, they went one step further.

“We all got tested. We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is OK so I hope that we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together,” Beyoncé and Solange’s momma said Friday on the Tamron Hall Show. “And I can actually touch them, for real.”

The Knowles-Carter-Lawson clan, which gets together quite often, is missing their days of family time during the pandemic, Knowles shared. “It makes me sad, especially on Sundays because that’s the day that we all get together. So on Sunday mornings I’ve got the blues,” she added.

And although many Americans have complained about how difficult it is to obtain COVID-19 tests, Mama Knowles Lawson has the hook up. And she wants you to have it too.

That’s why she and her daughter Beyoncé teamed up to create the #IDIDMYPART campaign to bring awareness to the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, who is administering daily COVID-19 testing. The initiative provided free test kits, personal protective equipment and household supplies to participants over a two-day period.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson attend The Jane Club private dinner at Melrose Mansion on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“I was talking to Beyoncé about it. She said, ‘Mom, we’ve got to do something.’ And what kept coming up is, you know, people have to do their part. They’ve got to go and get tested,” she explained of the initiative’s inspiration.

While many states have begun reopening for business, there are some businesses who’ve been defying stay at home orders and social distancing guidelines even before the process began. While empathetic, Mama Knowles Lawson told Hall why she’s decided to remain extra cautious and vigilant by staying at home.

“I would love to get those things done too, but it’s just not worth it when it comes right down to it. You know I understand and it’s more so that people need to make a living, you know the salon owners need to make a living,” she explained. “But I wish that we had waited a couple more weeks until…it was on the down swing because I don’t think it’s worth it. I think everybody could have survived for another couple of weeks.”

“I don’t think it’s that urgent that you get in and get your nails and hair done,” Knowles Lawson continued. “But there are other creative ways that you can get out.”