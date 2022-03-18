Lizzo, Willow Smith And Lil Kim – This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities

This week was giving, “I’m a movement by myself, but I’m a force when we’re together,” as Neyo says in “Make Me Better”. Celebrity couples and families showed out in style – superstar couple, Cardi B and Offset, matched each other’s fly in twin Burberry coats and the oh-so-fashionable Wade family posted the most picture perfect family portrait.
And speaking of families, Rihanna, the soon to be mother, continues to slay in all of her stellar maternity looks. We’re certain once the day comes, her little one will be just as fly as their mom and dad. Celebs also attended the last couple fashion shows for the Spring 2022 season in designer looks, like Jhené Aiko at Jacquemus in Hawaii and EJ Johnson at Alexander McQueen in New York City.
See all of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.