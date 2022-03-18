Lizzo, Willow Smith And Lil Kim – This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities

This week was giving, “I’m a movement by myself, but I’m a force when we’re together,” as Neyo says in “Make Me Better”. Celebrity couples and families showed out in style – superstar couple, Cardi B and Offset, matched each other’s fly in twin Burberry coats and the oh-so-fashionable Wade family posted the most picture perfect family portrait.

And speaking of families, Rihanna, the soon to be mother, continues to slay in all of her stellar maternity looks. We’re certain once the day comes, her little one will be just as fly as their mom and dad. Celebs also attended the last couple fashion shows for the Spring 2022 season in designer looks, like Jhené Aiko at Jacquemus in Hawaii and EJ Johnson at Alexander McQueen in New York City.

See all of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.

01 Cardi B & Offset Instagram/@iamcardib 02 Saweetie Instagram/@saweetie 03 Normani Instagram/@normani 04 Willow Smith Instagram/@willowsmith 05 The Wade Family Instagram/@gabunion 06 Alton Mason Instagram/@altonmason 07 Lizzo Instagram/@jasonrembert 08 Lil Kim Instagram/@shotbysham 09 EJ Johnson Instagram/@ejjohnson 10 Tommie Lee Instagram/@tommiee_ 11 Winnie Harlow Instagram/@winnieharlow 12 Jhené Aiko Instagram/@jheneaiko 13 Jordyn Woods Instagram/@jordynwoods 14 Tracee Ellis Ross Instagram/@traceeellisross