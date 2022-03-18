Lizzo, Willow Smith And Lil Kim – This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@gabunion
By Greg Emmanuel ·

This week was giving, “I’m a movement by myself, but I’m a force when we’re together,” as Neyo says in “Make Me Better”. Celebrity couples and families showed out in style – superstar couple, Cardi B and Offset, matched each other’s fly in twin Burberry coats and the oh-so-fashionable Wade family posted the most picture perfect family portrait.

And speaking of families, Rihanna, the soon to be mother, continues to slay in all of her stellar maternity looks. We’re certain once the day comes, her little one will be just as fly as their mom and dad. Celebs also attended the last couple fashion shows for the Spring 2022 season in designer looks, like Jhené Aiko at Jacquemus in Hawaii and EJ Johnson at Alexander McQueen in New York City.

See all of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.

01
Cardi B & Offset
Instagram/@iamcardib
02
Saweetie
Instagram/@saweetie
03
Normani
Instagram/@normani
04
Willow Smith
Instagram/@willowsmith
05
The Wade Family
Instagram/@gabunion
06
Alton Mason
Instagram/@altonmason
07
Lizzo
Instagram/@jasonrembert
08
Lil Kim
Instagram/@shotbysham
09
EJ Johnson
Instagram/@ejjohnson
10
Tommie Lee
Instagram/@tommiee_
11
Winnie Harlow
Instagram/@winnieharlow
12
Jhené Aiko
Instagram/@jheneaiko
13
Jordyn Woods
Instagram/@jordynwoods
14
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross

