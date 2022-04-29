This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities – Lizzo, Halle Berry, And Rickey Thompson



This past weekend, Coachella 2022 wrapped with weekend two and celebrities flooded our social media timelines with their performance looks and takes on festival style. The annual music and arts festival hosted in the desert kicked off festival season and now celebrities are fully diving into their spring/summer wardrobes.

The ladies have been serving skin and body lately. Freakum dresses, high slits and sequin jumpsuits have been the latest style standouts on our radar. For instance, Lizzo recently celebrated her 34th birthday with her boo and she wore a sheer, spaghetti strap dress that was embellished with beading and feathers. Teyana Taylor also served body and legs for days in the perfect little black dress.

In addition to cut-out tops and dresses, mini skirts and sequin, Diesel is also one of the latest fashion trends beloved by celebrities. There’s been countless sightings of celebs wearing the denim-centered brand, including Dream Doll, who was spotted in one of the brand’s signature bandeau logo tops, which secured the rapper a spot in this week’s list.

Tracee Ellis Ross also continues to prove why she is deserving of a permanent spot on every best dressed list – see all of the looks from this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.

01 Lizzo Courtesy of Getty Images 02 Storm Reid Instagram/@stormreid 03 Halle Berry Instagram/@halleberry 04 Adut Akech Instagram/@adutakech 05 Rickey Thompson Instagram/@rickeythompson 06 Burna Boy Instagram/@burnaboygram 07 Nicki Minaj Instagram/@rushkabergman 08 Normani Instagram/@normani 09 Janelle Monae Instagram/@janellemonae 10 Marlo Hampton Instagram/@marlohampton 11 Teyana Taylor Instagram/@teyanataylor 12 Coco Jones Instagram/@cocojones 13 Dream Doll Instagram/@dreamdoll 14 Quinta Brunson Instagram/@quintab 15 Tracee Ellis Ross Instagram/@traceeellisross