Courtesy of Getty Images

This past Sunday, the 94th annual Academy Awards kicked off the week for most celebrities. Being that it is one of the most star-studded events of the year, those in attendance, ensured they dressed to impress for the red carpets and the following after parties.

After Beyoncé blessed the audience with an epic live streamed performance, she stunned in a bright yellow custom Valentino gown, which was paired with a blinged out tennis ball clutch as a tribute to King Richard. The Academy Award nominated star carried that same fashionable energy right into the night, to host her official after party, the ‘Gold Party’, in a dazzling sheer gown that was embroidered with a mix of silver jewels.

Other standouts of the night included supermodel Anok Yai, who arrived at Vanity Fair’s after party in an ethereal white Olivier Theyskens patchworked gown, delicately assembled with a variety of lace textiles – it was divine to say the least. Zendaya, whose looks are anticipated on every major red carpet, was also one of our favorites of the night. The Dune star, elegantly served in a custom Sportmax power suit and Bulgari jewelry – we call that a woman that can do both.

As Sunday night set the tone, celebrities continued to flex their style with outfit posts across social media into the rest of the week – see our roundup of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.

01 Cardi B Instagram/@kollincarter 02 Kelly Rowland Courtesy of Lionel Hahn/Getty Images 03 Steve Harvey Instagram/@iamsteveharveytv 04 Anok Yai Courtesy of Daniele Venturelli/WireImage 05 Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union-Wade Instagram/@gabunion 06 Joan Smalls Courtesy of BFA 07 Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Instagram/@mjrodriguez7 08 Lala Instagram/@lala 09 Lizzo Instagram/@lizzobeeating 10 Nicki Minaj Instagram/@nickiminaj 11 Megan Thee Stallion Instagram/@theestallion