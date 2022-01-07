This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@iamcardib
By Greg Emmanuel ·

And we’re back just like we never left for our weekly series highlighting the best dressed celebrities and their most recent stylish ensembles. This week, celebrities embraced fashion trends like logomania and leaned into sparkles to bring in the new year. Cardi B served in a vintage Christian Dior trench coat and skirt paired with a nude monogram bodysuit, while pushing a matching Dior monogram stroller – we see you Mamí, work! 

Zendaya also tapped into a designer’s archive this week – Maison Valentino’s to be exact – to attend the Los Angeles premiere for the second season of Euphoria. See how the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon channeled old Hollywood glamour and the rest of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.

01
La La
Instagram/@lala
02
Cardi B
Instagram/@iamcardib
03
Yung Miami
Instagram/@yungmiami305
04
Latto
Instagram/@latto777
05
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross
06
Adut Akech
Instagram/@adutakech
Loading the player...
07
Steve Harvey
Instagram/@iamsteveharveytv
08
Zendaya
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
09
Christina Milan
Instagram/@christinamilan
10
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Instagram/@gabunion
11
Teyana Taylor
Instagram/@teyanataylor
12
Saweetie
Instagram/@saweetie
13
Aleali May
Instagram/@alealimay
14
Ciara
Instagram/@ciara

TOPICS: 