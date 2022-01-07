And we’re back just like we never left for our weekly series highlighting the best dressed celebrities and their most recent stylish ensembles. This week, celebrities embraced fashion trends like logomania and leaned into sparkles to bring in the new year. Cardi B served in a vintage Christian Dior trench coat and skirt paired with a nude monogram bodysuit, while pushing a matching Dior monogram stroller – we see you Mamí, work!



Zendaya also tapped into a designer’s archive this week – Maison Valentino’s to be exact – to attend the Los Angeles premiere for the second season of Euphoria. See how the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon channeled old Hollywood glamour and the rest of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.