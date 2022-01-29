This Week In Black Love: Erykah Badu And Her Beau Match, Alicia And Swizz Party On A Private Jet

Instagram

Quality time was on the calendar for celebrity couples this week. Whether they were dancing on private planes together, enjoying sun and sand during a getaway or showcasing PDA by wearing matching attire (because there is no greater way to let people know you’re pretty much attached at the hip), love was in the air — at least from what we can tell on Instagram, of course. Check out how star couples showed love to one another This Week in Black Love.

Nina and Russell Westbrook

The couple got to hang out, just the two of them, “like old times” in between Russell’s packed schedule with the Lakers, taking in sights, sounds and flavors on the east coast.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

For the singer’s 41st birthday, hubby Swizz Beatz threw her back-to-back celebrations. The couple, along with friends and loved ones, were filmed busting a move on a private jet on the way to their next b-day gathering.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

It’s off-season time for Russell Wilson, which means he and Ciara finally were able to enjoy some sun and sand together, leaving the kiddos at home.

Erykah Badu and JaRon Adkison

The songstress and her musician beau Jaron were photographed having a matching moment. The couple are clearly fans of Ye’s chunky Yeezy NSLTD boots, looking cozy in the footwear together.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

The Mr. and Mrs. stopped to take a playful photo for the ‘gram, showing some love — including on Rowland’s fur wrap.