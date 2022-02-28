This Month In Black Love: Weddings, Engagements And Other Sweet Moments That Made February Memorable

MICHAEL SEABROOK/WE TV

February is a special month characterized by double blessings–we get to celebrate Black culture and love at the same time. This month was so full of Black love that we had the honor of witnessing engagements, public displays of love from some of our favorite celebrity couples, and blooming relationships among the Black LGBTQ+ community.

Before the month ends, we had to do a recap and highlight some of our favorite Black love moments of February. Although Black History Month and Valentine’s Day are about to be in the rearview, Black love lives on!

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Get Engaged

One of our favorite superstar gymnasts got engaged this month and we couldn’t be happier for her. Biles and her fiancée Jonathan Owens publicly announced their relationship in 2020 and we’ve been stalking their cute couple pictures since. We can’t wait to pull up to the wedding…via Instagram.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Grace the Cover of ESSENCE

Yes, we’re tooting our own horn. This was a special moment as actress Niecy Nash and musician Jessica Betts were the first same sex couple to cover ESSENCE magazine, and they made it a difficult cover to top. The pair had an intimate wedding amid the pandemic in 2020 and have been giving us all the feels since.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Keep Going Strong

“Nugget” and “turtle” both warmed and broke many hearts when they debuted their relationship in 2020. The stunning couple are still going strong—they celebrated Valentine’s Day and birthdays this month, doing so in their usual hard-to-top fashion.

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Tie the Knot

Another couple who blew us away during the month of love is artist Da Brat and entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. The two, who say they are “twin flames,” got married on a once in a lifetime date: 2/2/222. They had a star-studded ceremony graced by celebrities like Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and DaBrat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Announce Pregnancy

Rihanna is our spirit animal because she’s fierce, authentic, sexy, and the biggest boss. So, how could there not be a party on the Internet when we found out she and rapper A$AP Rocky were having a baby? While awaiting the arrival of our niece or nephew, we’ll be enjoying watching all of her pregnancy slay.

Taye Diggs and April Jones Keep Fans Laughing and Speculating

Taye Diggs has given us eternal movies like Brown Sugar, The Best Man, and The Wood. When we saw several humorous videos of him and singer-songwriter and Love and Hip Hop star Apryl Jones floating around this month, fans started speculating that the two may be dating. Whether they are or not, this is a duo that brightened up our month of love and romance.

Naomi Campbell Reveals Daughter on Cover of Vogue

Black love can be romantic, but it can also be between a mother and child. Muva Naomi Campell slayed with her daughter on the cover of British Vogue, fully embracing and sharing her maternal side.