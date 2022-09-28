WATCH: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey, More Celebrate Black Beauty Practices In ‘The Hair Tales’

A new docuseries will explore the stories and beauty of Black hair from Black women’s own perspectives, featuring some of the top talents from the worlds of Hollywood, politics, and music.

Airing simultaneously on Hulu and OWN, Onyx Collective presents The Hair Tales; a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture, and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair.

Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis, the series finds six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey – discussing the highs and lows of their personal hair journeys with host Tracee Ellis Ross.

“It can feel like it’s just a conversation about hair, but it isn’t” Ross is seen saying in the trailer’s opening.

“It never is,” Winfrey responds.

As Black women know all too well, our hairstyles and methods of creating them can often be controversial, even political. With our natural state and styles often seen as “unprofessional” and manipulation to our color and texture sometimes judged as conformist or seeking to assimilate, hair becomes a larger extension of our identities and self-expression. This has led to the passing of federal initiatives like The CROWN Act, outlawing discrimination based on our distinct hairstyles and choices.

“It’s so hard to tame and control, but that’s how I am,” Chloe Bailey is seen lovingly saying of her signature long locs.

The Hair Tales debuts its first two episodes on Hulu and OWN on Saturday, October 22 at 9 pm EST, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu and one episode releasing weekly on OWN.