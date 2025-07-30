The Eternal Grace Of Patti LaBelle 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This story was originally published in ESSENCE’s special 55th anniversary July/August 2025 issue, on stands now.

How does one properly prepare for an interview with “the” Patti LaBelle? They call their mama, of course.

And that’s exactly what I did as I prepared to speak with the legendary entertainer on the eve of her 81st birthday—which was on May 24, to be exact. The fact that she’d even agreed to the interview, in the midst of her birthday celebrations and the Queens tour (which also includes Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills, and concludes in October 2025) speaks volumes about who she is and the empire she’s been able to build. Because one, the show must go on; and two, Patti LaBelle will always be the classiest of acts.

But back to my preparation. I wanted to learn about my mother’s first memory of the woman who would become one of her favorite artists. Where was she when she first heard Patti LaBelle sing? How did she feel? What was the song of hers she’d heard on the radio? As I rattled off questions, my mother’s responses were exact and precise. She recalled the revolutionary spirit of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebells, the group that broke boundaries with their space-age costumes and avant-garde performances in the 1970s. Mama knew right away they were “ahead of their time.”

And of course, how could she forget the 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade”? Younger fans may be familiar with the version of the song from the 2001 movie Moulin Rouge! It was re-recorded by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa and Pink; but make no mistake, we have Ms. Patti LaBelle to thank for the original. It was a hit, just like the new-age version, and it solidified LaBelle as the queen she still is.

Then there’s the millennial in me. I was first introduced to LaBelle in her scene-stealing turn as Dwayne Wayne’s mother, Adele Wayne, on A ­Different World over the course of several seasons. Though she wasn’t a main character, her presence was memorable, bringing warmth, humor and peak Black-mom energy to one of the most revered television shows in Black entertainment history. And who better than her to go toe-to-toe on-screen with another icon, Diahann Carroll, who played Whitley’s mama? It was a master class in Black excellence and elegance.

As for my Gen Z niece? She knows her as the “pie lady” whose sweet potato confections became a viral sensation. It was a simple pivot, but one that reintroduced LaBelle to a new generation as her pies flew off the shelves.

Three versions of Patti, speaking to three versions of the ESSENCE woman. One might even say that the multigenerational appeal of Patti LaBelle tells the story of American music itself. “I love being known for different things, because I have been in this business for 65 years,” says LaBelle with obvious delight. Our conversation comes as ESSENCE celebrates its 55th anniversary. LaBelle’s connection to the magazine spans decades. Not only has she graced the cover of our magazine, but she was among the performers at the inaugural ESSENCE Festival in 1995, sharing the stage with Luther Vandross, B.B. King, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men and Aaliyah—a pantheon of Black music royalty. Many of those luminaries are no longer with us, a reality that weighs on LaBelle’s heart.

“Whenever I wake up in the morning, I thank God, because it’s not guaranteed that we will live as long as we want to live,” she reflects. “Many of us from that first ESSENCE Festival are no longer here, and they were all my good friends.” But if time is precious, it’s also a reminder that through her own grace and strength, she is still standing all of these years later. And yes, that’s a reason to be thankful indeed.

While Black does not “crack” per se, of course I have to ask the question that we all want answered: how does she keep it all together—and always so regally. “I never want to leave the house in sneakers, jeans or sweatsuits,” she says, describing her daily approach to presentation. “I love people in those particular items, because they look great, but I just don’t feel presentable if I’m dressed in jeans or sweatsuit or sneakers.” This attention to her appearance reflects deeper values instilled by her parents. “That’s the way my father was,” she explains. “And my mom, a fashionista, was just dressing all the time or representing all the time.”

LaBelle maintains this standard, opting for ­kitten heels over the towering platforms of her younger days. “No more five and six inches at 81,” she says, laughing. “I’m not banging like that.” Yet she still makes sure she has on “a little bit of makeup, a lip and maybe shades” before stepping out, always looking “like I’m going to go onstage.”

Speaking of the stage, LaBelle possesses something that can’t be bottled, packaged or replicated: an unwavering sense of self that has carried her through 65 years in the entertainment industry. “I’ll be 81 tomorrow, and just being able to still be relevant, or to just be able to stand up and talk in my right mind—I am every day thanking God, because it’s a blessing,” she says, her gratitude palpable, and a powerful refrain. “I woke up this morning, and I’m healthy.”

Though LaBelle’s four-octave range and emotional depth are undeniable, the secret to her longevity goes beyond her talent. It’s rooted in an authenticity that has guided every decision throughout her career, from her famous sequined gowns to her wisely chosen business ventures.

It’s important to note that her business acumen was developed over decades of navigating an industry that wasn’t always kind to Black women. But early in her career, LaBelle benefited from having trustworthy management—first through a manager, and later through her ex-husband. “A lot of times you marry your managers, or you have them as your family member, or it’s cousin who’s managing you, and a lot of times you get jacked up,” she reflects. “But my [ex] husband was very honest, so he kept everything together.”

Even so, learning to protect her own interests sometimes meant making difficult choices. When Steven Spielberg offered her the role of Shug Avery in The Color Purple, she turned it down, due to personal comfort levels with certain scenes. “He told me, ‘Well, there will be some kissing. A man, yes, but a woman also.’ ” While she acknowledges it was “just acting” and that fears about public perception influenced her decision, she doesn’t regret it. “Although it really shouldn’t matter, because you’re acting, there are some small-minded people. So I said, ‘I’m not going to take that chance.’ ”

These early experiences of trusting her instincts, even when it meant passing on opportunities, helped shape the confident artist she became. Her Gemini nature, she says, makes her “very spontaneous,” but there’s wisdom in her choices. “I don’t plan very many things,” she admits, “and things do happen because God put them in my way.”

That spiritual foundation has been crucial, especially given the personal heartbreaks she’s endured. LaBelle lost three sisters before they reached age 44, a reality that gives weight to every birthday she celebrates. “My sisters all died so early—three sisters—and I’m still standing,” she says quietly. “Of course, prayer is in my life every second of every day. I don’t take anything for granted.”

This perspective on mortality and blessing doesn’t make her morbid; instead, it fuels her continued ambition. Decades later, she’s still recording music and harboring dreams of achieving what has eluded her throughout her decorated career. “Platinum albums and platinum music—I really want that,” she says. “I’ve never had that. I’ve had gold, but I need some triple platinum. That would make me so happy. And at 81, I know I can still get it.”

Her optimism about future success speaks to something essential about LaBelle’s character. She’s never been one to rest on past achievements. She’s always pushing forward, always believing in possibilities. This drive helped her conquer fears that once held her back, and the transformation, from a fearful young woman to someone willing to take on Dancing with the Stars in hers 70s, illustrates this growth. “It really scared me, because I’m not a dancer by any means,” she says about the experience. But afterward, “so many women and men came up and said, ‘God, you gave us so much encouragement to try to do things that we think we can’t do.’”

This willingness to embrace challenges has become part of her legacy. “Most people block their blessings,” she says. “I used to, but I don’t block them anymore. I try everything. Just because you’re [in your 70s] doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try Dancing with the Stars or The Masked Singer. Anything that somebody else can do, you can too.”

Her definition of the ESSENCE woman aligns perfectly with this philosophy of life. “The ESSENCE woman is very, very, very, very well put together,” she says. “Classy. Mothers, grandmothers. A go-getter woman. I consider myself an ESSENCE woman, because I’m a go-getter, and I’m going to try most things that come my way.”

Though we couldn’t have put it better ­ourselves, it feels even more special coming from Ms. Patti, especially during a milestone year for our magazine and brand, which has inspired and will continue to inspire past, present and future generations of Black women.

Next on her agenda? ESSENCE Festival of Culture this July, in New Orleans, of course. As ESSENCE celebrates 55 years of chronicling Black excellence, Patti LaBelle is the perfect embodiment of the magazine’s mission all these years later. So it feels like a full-circle moment to have her back on our stage, decades after her first appearance. She shares our enthusiasm. “I’m happy to be coming back,” she says simply.

Eight decades in, Patti LaBelle represents the full spectrum of Black womanhood: the artist, the entrepreneur, the survivor, the family matriarch and the eternal optimist, who still believes her biggest achievements lie ahead. I left our conversation inspired not only by what she has endured and achieved, but also by her still bright future. As she turns 81 years young, we can’t wait to see what her next chapter has in store. As always, we’ll be there, cheering her on.