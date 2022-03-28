Here Are The Best Looks From The 2022 Oscars After Party
By Greg Emmanuel

After last night, it’s official that red carpets are back in full swing. The world’s biggest movie stars, celebrities, and influencers gathered in Los Angeles, California at Dolby Theatre for the 2022 Oscars, which is probably the most star-studded event of the year – especially when there’s a live performance from Beyoncé.

Aside from the excitement of finding out which nominees received an Oscar, it’s also the red carpet fashion that draws a lot of viewers in. Whether you decided to actually tune into the live-stream, spectators could also see the looks hit the carpet in real-time via social media. According to the fashion critic/fashion enthusiast realm of Twitter, and Black Twitter, the overall looks that hit the carpet for the awards show arrival were lukewarm. However, it was at Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars After Party where celebrities decided to show up in their finest ensembles and bring the fashion to the Beverly Hills carpet.

See all of the best looks from Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars After Party ahead.

01
Ciara
02
Tracee Ellis Ross
03
Sterling K. Brown
04
Ruth E. Carter
05
Jon Batiste
06
MJ Rodriguez
07
Winnie Harlow
08
Megan Thee Stallion
09
Regina Hall
10
Tiffany Haddish
11
Joan Smalls
12
Ziwe
13
Janicza Bravo
14
Lena Waithe
15
Quavo
16
Lucien Laviscount
17
Donald Glover
18
Janelle Monae
19
Jay Ellis
20
Zazie Beets
21
Demi Singleton
22
Quinta Brunson
23
Venus Williams
24
Laura Harrier
25
Normani
26
Sanniyya Sidney
27
Giveon
28
Jabari Banks
29
The Smith Family
30
Kelly Rowland
31
Lupita Nyong’o
32
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
33
Cynthia Erivo
34
Kid Cudi
35
Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors
36
Alton Mason
37
Zendaya
38
Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith
39
Tessa Thompson
40
Natalia Bryant
41
Lori Harvey
42
Chloe Bailey
43
Russell Wilson
44
Law Roach
45
D-Nice
46
Zoë Kravitz
47
Anok Yai
