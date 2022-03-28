Courtesy of Getty Images

After last night, it’s official that red carpets are back in full swing. The world’s biggest movie stars, celebrities, and influencers gathered in Los Angeles, California at Dolby Theatre for the 2022 Oscars, which is probably the most star-studded event of the year – especially when there’s a live performance from Beyoncé.

Aside from the excitement of finding out which nominees received an Oscar, it’s also the red carpet fashion that draws a lot of viewers in. Whether you decided to actually tune into the live-stream, spectators could also see the looks hit the carpet in real-time via social media. According to the fashion critic/fashion enthusiast realm of Twitter, and Black Twitter, the overall looks that hit the carpet for the awards show arrival were lukewarm. However, it was at Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars After Party where celebrities decided to show up in their finest ensembles and bring the fashion to the Beverly Hills carpet.

See all of the best looks from Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars After Party ahead.

01 Ciara Courtesy of Getty Images 02 Tracee Ellis Ross Courtesy of Getty Images 03 Sterling K. Brown Courtesy of Getty Images 04 Ruth E. Carter Courtesy of Getty Images 05 Jon Batiste Courtesy of Getty Images 06 MJ Rodriguez Courtesy of Getty Images 07 Winnie Harlow Courtesy of Getty Images 08 Megan Thee Stallion Courtesy of Getty Images 09 Regina Hall Courtesy of Getty Images 10 Tiffany Haddish Courtesy of Getty Images 11 Joan Smalls Courtesy of Getty Images 12 Ziwe Courtesy of Getty Images 13 Janicza Bravo Courtesy of Getty Images 14 Lena Waithe Courtesy of Getty Images 15 Quavo Courtesy of Getty Images 16 Lucien Laviscount Courtesy of Getty Images 17 Donald Glover Courtesy of Getty Images 18 Janelle Monae Courtesy of Getty Images 19 Jay Ellis Courtesy of Getty Images 20 Zazie Beets Courtesy of Getty Images 21 Demi Singleton Courtesy of Getty Images 22 Quinta Brunson Courtesy of Getty Images 23 Venus Williams 24 Laura Harrier Courtesy of Getty Images 25 Normani Courtesy of Getty Images 26 Sanniyya Sidney Courtesy of Getty Images 27 Giveon Courtesy of Getty Images 28 Jabari Banks Courtesy of Getty Images 29 The Smith Family Courtesy of Getty Images 30 Kelly Rowland Courtesy of Getty Images 31 Lupita Nyong’o Courtesy of Getty Images 32 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Courtesy of Getty Images 33 Cynthia Erivo Courtesy of Getty Images 34 Kid Cudi Courtesy of Getty Images 35 Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Courtesy of Getty Images 36 Alton Mason Courtesy of Getty Images 37 Zendaya Courtesy of Getty Images 38 Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Courtesy of Getty Images 39 Tessa Thompson Courtesy of Getty Images 40 Natalia Bryant Courtesy of Getty Images 41 Lori Harvey Courtesy of Getty Images 42 Chloe Bailey Courtesy of Getty Images 43 Russell Wilson Courtesy of Getty Images 44 Law Roach Courtesy of Getty Images 45 D-Nice Courtesy of Getty Images 46 Zoë Kravitz Courtesy of Getty Images 47 Anok Yai Courtesy of Getty Images