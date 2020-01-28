Terry Crews Breaks His Silence On Gabrielle Union’s Clapback

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MAKERS

Terry Crews appears to be doubling down on his dismissal of Gabrielle Union. The America’s Got Talent host slammed his former cohost during a recent appearance on Today, where he voluntarily discredited her claims in the ongoing investigation that the show created a toxic, sexist and racist work environment.

Crews said, as a man, he could not speak to her claims of sexism and he willingly pointed to the diversity of the show’s talent as evidence that the environment did not appear racist to him. There was no mention that Union was raising concerns about the lack of diversity behind the scenes and referencing specific incidents, including an alleged distasteful joke aimed at the Asian community.

Then on Monday, Crews released Tweet containing a puzzling reference to his Flint, Michigan roots. “I’m a hog. You’re a chicken. Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs—Don’t mean I owe you bacon.’ – Ancient Flint Michigan proverb,” he tweeted.

Apparently not satisfied with the subliminal approach he then penned another Tweet referencing his wife Rebecca Crews. He credited her as the reason he opted not to stand with Union publicly on Today—despite the fact that a Union claims there was an agreement that no public statements be made until after the investigation was finalized.

“There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers,” Crews wrote.

He seemingly went on to absolve himself of any responsibility to support Union, in any fashion, even respectful silence.

“I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS,” he concluded.

Union’s contract as a host on America’s Got Talent was not renewed after she shared her experiences with those in power on the show, resulting in the current investigation.

