Taraji P. Henson Mourns The Loss of Her Dog, K-Ball Henson

This past Sunday, Taraji P. Henson announced the loss of her dog K-Ball Henson on Instagram. The day before, she’d asked her followers for their prayers, noting the french bulldog was experiencing complications following his surgery. In lieu of his passing, she wrote a heartfelt message under a picture of him as she said her final goodbyes.

Her caption read: “Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years. KBall you calmed mommyâ€™s anxiety. What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldnâ€™t watch you suffer any longer. Life was rough on this lil guy. He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed. His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldnâ€™t take it. I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!!”

K-Ball made his late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden when the show host asked Henson to share something special from her home. While some may have chosen inanimate objects such as a photo, a pair of shoes, or a stuffed animal, Henson elected to show off her puppy.

Henson’s ex-fiancÃ©, Kelvin Hayden, had bought K Ball as a Christmas gift for her three years ago. Sadly, the pair only had a short time together. Here’s a look back at a few sweet moments of the duo.