Watch SZA Shower Ashanti With Love: ‘You’re So Amazing—You’re Such A Huge Inspiration For Me’

We love to see Black women getting their flowers! During the Sept. 12 MTV Video Music Awards, SZA spoke with Ashanti backstage to let her know how much the ‘Baby’ singer means to her. The adorable exchange was caught on camera, as Ashanti was in the middle of an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During their chat, SZA recalled when she stood in line at a book store and waited to get Ashanti’s autograph. “I had braces in and everything — I have a picture of us together — and your mom was like, ‘You’re so sweet!'” SZA said. “It was so amazing. I would wait a million years for you, for the rest of my life. You’re so amazing. You’re such a huge inspiration for me. You’re, like, perfect. You’ve been perfect my whole life.”

Missed the MTV VMAs? No worries! Catch Normani’s spicy performance here.

Ashanti beamed, saying “Thank you!,” and pulling her fellow musician in for a hug. “You are amazing, thank you so much, you made me feel so amazing.”

SZA is a Grammy-nominated singer and a songwriter as well. She took home the 2021 VMA for “Best Collaboration” for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.

Both ladies rep the east coast—SZA was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey and Ashanti is from Glen Cove, New York.

Check out what Lil Nas X wore to the VMAs here.

Ashanti is busy these days—she hit the stage for Ja Rule’s Verzuz with Fat Joe on September 14. In an exclusive interview with ESSENCE Girls United, she revealed she also has a book in the works. “I have a book being released next year and The Millennium Tour picks back up in October [2021], so much more too!” she exclaimed. “I can’t wait to tell you all about it soon.”

Watch SZA sing Ashanti’s praises below.