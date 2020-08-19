Sweetie Pie’s Owner James Timothy Norman Charged In Murder-For-Hire Plot In Nephew’s Death

Sometimes “reality” can get too real.

Reality TV star and owner of St. Louis soul food restaurant Sweetie Pie’s, James Timothy Norman has been charged in the 2016 murder-for-hire killing, authorities said Tuesday, of his own nephew.

Norman – the son of longtime Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, who later starred in an OWN reality show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s with her family – was charged last week in a federal complaint in the death of his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri. Both Norman and Andre appeared on the series.

Robbie Montgomery’s relationship with her son, Norman, had gone sour throughout the years. She sued Norman in 2016, claiming his operation of three Sweetie Pie’s restaurants was a copyright infringement, which may have inadvertently led to the murder of Andre Montgomery.

Norman allegedly took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014, with him as the sole beneficiary, according to the DOJ. From there, his plan was set in motion. In March 2016, Norman got in touch with his alleged accomplice, an exotic dancer by the name of Terica Ellies of Memphis, Tennessee.

Officials say on the day prior to Andre Montgomery’s death, Norman flew to St. Louis from Los Angeles. Ellis allegedly learned where Andre Montgomery was and used a burner phone to give his location to Norman. Just after 8 p.m. on March 14 of that year, Montgomery was shot and killed in St. Louis.

Ellis later deposited more than $9,000 in cash into various bank accounts, prosecutors said. A week after the killing, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on his nephew’s policy.

Terica Ellis has also been charged in the murder for hire plot.

Norman is currently being represented by a Public Defender, who hasn’t commented yet.