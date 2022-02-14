All The Family And Couple Sightings At The Super Bowl

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Super Bowl Sunday has come and gone, but it was an unforgettable one. Not only was the game itself a nail-biter, but the Halftime Show was legendary, with performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The stars all came out to witness the big game in Los Angeles. Some came with friends and business associates, but others came with family and significant others. See who made an appearance with loved ones for the big game below.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

In addition to snapping photos of a growing Blue Ivy while in daddy mode, Jay-Z vibed out alongside wife Beyoncé during the Halftime Show. Fun fact: He wrote Dr. Dre’s verses in the hit song “Still D.R.E.,” which the producer closed out his Super Bowl show with.

LeBron and Savannah James

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NBA star enjoyed the big game not only with his lifelong friends, but with his wife Savannah and their son Bryce.

Ciara and Russell Wilson, Naomi Osaka and Cordae

It’s a linkup! Ci Ci and her hubby snapped photos with sports-meets-music couple Noami Osaka and rapper bae Cordae.

Cardi B and Offset

These two, who had their first date at Super Bowl LI in 2017, kept the tradition going at this year’s game — their fifth big game.

Kevin and Eniko Hart

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

We blame a lack of sunglasses for Eniko’s face in this photo, but we’re pretty sure sis was having a ball with husband Kevin and his good friend and trainer Ron Boss.

Kanye, North and Saint West

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After a lot of colorful tweeting and Instagramming over the weekend, Kanye West (in a full face mask…) took a break to take his oldest children, North and Saint, with him to the Super Bowl. They sat in a pretty star-studded section, including famous faces like Antonio Brown and rappers Tyga and YG.

Cassie and Alex Fine

The couple, who welcomed their second child last March, enjoyed a date night at the big game, repping the Cincinnati Bengals and snapping photos with friends.