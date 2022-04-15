Stars Roll & Bounce Through Rockefeller Center’s New Roller Rink

For the first time ever, Rockefeller Center’s famed ice-skating ground has been transformed into a skater’s paradise. From April – to October, worldwide skate phenomenon Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace is taking over the area known best for icy holiday hijinks and turning it into a roller rink primed for funky family fun.
Stars like Usher, D-Nice, Q-Tip, Gayle King, Meek Mill, and more descended on the NYC landmark for a grand opening party like no other. Each strapped on their skates and took to the hardwood for the rink’s big unveiling to the public. Usher And Q-tip each blessed the Roller Boogie with an on-stage performance before hitting the ground to join the roller enthusiasts for a few dance glides and backward rolls.
Take a look at the night’s big festivities, and be sure to grab your skates and boogie over to Flipper’s before the summer’s over.