Star Gazing: Black Women Living Their Best Lives This Past Weekend

If it’s one thing we love to see, it’s carefree Black girls, and as the world continues to open up, more and more of our favorite celebrities are showing us how to live our best lives in our free time.
Whether serving looks on the beach or actual serves on the tennis court, we love to see stars do what they do best. Check out these famous Black women luxuriating and giving looks over the past weekend.
01
Simone Biles
On Sunday night, 24-year-old Simone Biles won her seventh U.S. gymnastics title, becoming the first woman to win consecutive Olympic championships in more than 50 years.
02
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams rocked Ivy Park while in New Orleans for our 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture.
03
Traci Steele
DJ Traci Steele also kept the beats going for us while in NOLA taping for the 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture.
04
Lizzo
Lizzo declared it a Prada summer while rocking this pink look over the weekend.
05
Janelle Monae
Janelle said we can add this to our mood board and we absolutely will.
06
Tinashe
Tinashe struck a pose for the cameras while out in L.A. this past Thursday.
07
Saweetie
Saweetie hit the Highlight Room with platinum blonde hair this past weekend.
08
Serena Williams
Despite a loss to Elena Rybakina this weekend, there’s still nothing like watching one of the greatest athletes of all time do her thing on the court.
09
Ashanti
Fresh off of her trip to Nairobi, Ashanti served even more heat in Miami over the weekend.