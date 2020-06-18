It was a mask-on affair, but celebrities helped Teyana Taylor celebrate the upcoming release of her third LP, The Album, in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Before fans can dive into what the expecting mother of two has been working on since 2018’s K.T.S.E., her celebrity friends, such as Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, and Lena Waithe all came out to support. Her husband, Iman Shumpert, along with her daughter Junie, were also spotted in the building.

The Album, out Friday, features tons of heavy-hitting collabs with Quavo, Missy Elliott, Erykah Badu, Rick Ross, Future and Big Sean. And that’s not even all of them. Whew!

Her latest project is already getting tons of buzz, especially after Taylor revealed she was pregnant with her second child in her self-directed music video for “Wake Up Love.”

“I literally can do everything. I never look at anything as being impossible,” the artist explained in a statement. “I exhaust all options to make what happen when I need to make happen.”

Here’s who we spotted at the special listening event: