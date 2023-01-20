Home · Celebrity

Star Gazing: Red Carpet Premieres From 'You People', 'Proud Family', 'Truth Be Told'

With premiere season in full swing, stars took to red carpets across LA for highly anticipated feature films and new seasons of hit TV shows.
By Rivea Ruff ·

The hotly anticipated Netflix comedy You People had its world premiere at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre, drawing appearances from film stars Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, and Sam Jay, as well as writer/director Kenya Barris.

Across town in West Hollywood, Gabrielle Union, Octavia Spencer, and more linked up on the purple carpet for the premiere of Season 3 of Apple TV+’s hit drama Truth Be Told.

Take a look at these, as well as more star snaps from the red carpet premiere of The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, below:

01
Nia Long
The actress stunned the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “You People”
02
Lauren London
03
Khadijah Haqq McCray, Lauren London and Malika Haqq
It was a mini ATL reunion on the red carpet of London’s new Netflix film, You People.
04
Nia Long and Caresha ‘Yung Miami’ Brownlee
The veteran star and the budding actress linked up at the Los Angeles premiere of You People.
05
Caresha ‘Yung Miami’ Brownlee
06
Eddie Murphy
07
Sam Jay
08
Kenya Barris, Nia Long
09
Omarion
10
Boris Kodjoe
11
CoCo Jones
12
Nafessa Williams
13
Cedric the Entertainer
14
Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer
The stars were spotted looking stunning at the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told
15
Octavia Spencer
16
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
17
Reign Edwards
18
Mekhi Phifer
19
Tracie Thoms
20
Kyla Pratt
Penny Proud herself was seen looking amazing on the red carpet for Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” in Los Angeles.
21
Paula Jai Parker
22
Billy Porter
23
Joyce Wrice
The voice behind the new Proud Family theme song was seen slaying on the carpet.
