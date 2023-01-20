Star Gazing: Red Carpet Premieres From ‘You People’, ‘Proud Family’, ‘Truth Be Told’

With premiere season in full swing, stars took to red carpets across LA for highly anticipated feature films and new seasons of hit TV shows.

The hotly anticipated Netflix comedy You People had its world premiere at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre, drawing appearances from film stars Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, and Sam Jay, as well as writer/director Kenya Barris.

Across town in West Hollywood, Gabrielle Union, Octavia Spencer, and more linked up on the purple carpet for the premiere of Season 3 of Apple TV+’s hit drama Truth Be Told.

Take a look at these, as well as more star snaps from the red carpet premiere of The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, below: