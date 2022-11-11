Star Gazing: ‘Wakanda Forever’ Hits Theaters, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions, And More

As audiences prepare for their long awaited return to Wakanda, the stars of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been hitting red carpets around the world with regal looks to promote the next chapter of the Marvel comic.
Meanwhile, pop music legend, cultural icon, and ESSENCE Festival of Culture headliner Janet Jackson stepped out for the latest round of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions which included her longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
Elsewhere, celebrities were captured in stunning photos at the CFDA Fashion Awards, Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, and more. Check out our favorite star snaps of the week below.
01
Jimmy Jam, Janet Jackson, and Terry Lewis
Janet’s longtime collaborators stopped for a proud picture during her big night.
02
Lionel Ritchie and Lenny Kravitz
Janet’s fellow inductee Lionel Ritchie and rock legend Lenny Kravitz shared a laugh on the red carpet.
03
Yara Shahidi, Jaden Smith, and Jodie Woods
The young Hollywood stars were spotted at the MSFTSrep Mystery School Calabasas Pop Up.
04
Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Michaela Coel
The Black Panther actors looked regal at their film’s London premiere event.
05
Michaela Coel and Winston Duke
The stars served looks at the London premiere of Wakanda Forever.
06
Stormzy
The UK rapper shut the carpet down in hot pink at Wakanda Forever‘s European premiere.
07
Lupita Nyong’o
The star stunned in red at Wakanda‘s central American premiere event.
08
Letitia Wright
The star was all smiles, donning her late co-star’s initials on her shoulder at the Mexico City premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
09
Lashana Lynch
The starlet turned heads at Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards in London.
10
Little Simz
The rapper stunned in black at Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards.
11
Cassie
Cassie commanded attention at the CFDA Fashion Awards.
12
Kerry Washington, Law Roach
The actress and the stylist showed us how it’s done at CFDA.
13
Keke Palmer
The multi-hyphenate starlet showed her style icon side at CDFA Fashion Awards.
14
Natalia Bryant
Natalia went for a an avant-garde hooded look at CFDA’s honors.
15
Halle Bailey
Everyone’s favorite mermaid was a vision in pink at CFDA.
16
Janelle Monáe
The songtress and actress showed off her eclectic style at the CFDA Fashion Awards.
17
BIA
The rap star was spotted at Foot Locker’s House Party sneaker event.