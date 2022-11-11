Star Gazing: ‘Wakanda Forever’ Hits Theaters, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions, And More

As audiences prepare for their long awaited return to Wakanda, the stars of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been hitting red carpets around the world with regal looks to promote the next chapter of the Marvel comic.

Meanwhile, pop music legend, cultural icon, and ESSENCE Festival of Culture headliner Janet Jackson stepped out for the latest round of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions which included her longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Elsewhere, celebrities were captured in stunning photos at the CFDA Fashion Awards, Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, and more. Check out our favorite star snaps of the week below.