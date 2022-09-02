Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open

As Serena Williams hit the court at the U.S. Open for her final competition before her retirement from the sport, stars took to the stands of NYC’s Billie Jean King Stadium to watch greatness in action one final time.

From Gladys Knight to Zendaya, celebrities of all ages piled in for the opportunity to watch the G.O.A.T. in action, dominating her beloved sport one last time before focusing her energy on motherhood and funding women-owned businesses through her business capital firm.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Take a look at who was in the stands for Serena’s swan song.