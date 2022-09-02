Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open

As Serena Williams hit the court at the U.S. Open for her final competition before her retirement from the sport, stars took to the stands of NYC’s Billie Jean King Stadium to watch greatness in action one final time.
From Gladys Knight to Zendaya, celebrities of all ages piled in for the opportunity to watch the G.O.A.T. in action, dominating her beloved sport one last time before focusing her energy on motherhood and funding women-owned businesses through her business capital firm.
Take a look at who was in the stands for Serena’s swan song.
01
Serena Williams, Venus Williams
02
Dionne Warwick
03
Gladys Knight
04
Anthony Anderson
05
La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony
06
Spike Lee
07
Offset, Bella Hadid
08
Zendaya
09
Mike Tyson and wife Lakiha Spicer
10
Anika Noni Rose
11
Gayle King
12
Queen Latifa
13
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian
14
Tiger Woods