Home · Celebrity

Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams' Final U.S. Open

As Williams took to the U.S. Open court for the last time, celebs took to the stands to cheer her on one last time.
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
By Rivea Ruff ·

As Serena Williams hit the court at the U.S. Open for her final competition before her retirement from the sport, stars took to the stands of NYC’s Billie Jean King Stadium to watch greatness in action one final time.

From Gladys Knight to Zendaya, celebrities of all ages piled in for the opportunity to watch the G.O.A.T. in action, dominating her beloved sport one last time before focusing her energy on motherhood and funding women-owned businesses through her business capital firm.

Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Take a look at who was in the stands for Serena’s swan song.

01
Serena Williams, Venus Williams
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
02
Dionne Warwick
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
03
Gladys Knight
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
04
Anthony Anderson
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
05
La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
06
Spike Lee
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
07
Offset, Bella Hadid
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
08
Zendaya
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
09
Mike Tyson and wife Lakiha Spicer
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
10
Anika Noni Rose
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
11
Gayle King
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
12
Queen Latifa
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
13
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
14
Tiger Woods
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open
TOPICS: 