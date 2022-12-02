Star Gazing: The Smith Family Shines On The ‘Emancipation’ Red Carpet

Will Smith returned to the red carpet with his family in tow for the world premiere of the highly-anticipated follow-up to his Academy Award-winning role in King Richard.
The Smith clan was all smiles and high glam on the red carpet world premiere of the actor’s Apple TV+ original film Emancipation, which tells the story of Peter, a man enslaved in Louisiana who risks his life for the sake of family and freedom, based on the shocking true story of “Whipped Peter,” whose infamous photo documented the cruel realities of chattel slavery.
Smith’s wife Jada, children Trey, Jaden, and Willow, and mother-in-law Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris were all in attendance, showing support and love on the carpet.
US actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones (L) arrive for the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Draymond Green, Lela Rochon, and more were also spotted at the world premiere in Los Angeles.
Back in New York, Alvin Ailey kicked off its winter season with a star-studded opening night gala at the New York City Center.
Check out these, and even more star sightings of the week below:
Will Smith
Will Smith basked in his big moment at the Apple Original Films world premiere of Emancipation.
Ben Foster, Jordyn McIntosh, Jeremiah Friedlander, Will Smith and Charmaine Bingwa
The co-stars of Apple’s moving original film looked stunning on the red carpet.
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
Jaden Smith
Willow Smith
Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith
The Smith family was all smiles and support at LA’s Regency Village Theatre.
Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith
Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Jada Pinkett Smith
The mother-daughter duo and Red Table Talk co-hosts struck a pose at the Emancipation world premiere.
Charmaine Bingwa
The Emancipation star turned heads on the red carpet.
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green
The newlyweds enjoyed a date night on the Emancipation world premiere red carpet.
Asian Rochon Fuqua, Lela Rochon
The mother-daughter duo stunned on the Emancipation red carpet at Regency Village Theatre.
Tiffany Haddish
The comedian was bold in blue at Emancipation‘s premiere.
Elliott Cooper, Greg Mathis Jr., Linda Mathis, Judge Mathis, Amir Mathis
The Mathis family had a family fun night at the Emancipation premiere.
Larry Wilmore and Erika Alexander
The comedy heavy hitters linked for a photo at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 2022 Opening Night Gala.
Tamron Hall
The talk show host graced the Alvin Ailey Opening Gala with her commanding presence.
Bevy Smith
The media personality was wintertime fly on the red carpet of Alvin Ailey’s opening night.
Danielle Moné Truitt
The actress turned heads at Alvin Ailey’s winter premiere.
Bevy Smith and Danielle Moné Truitt
Glenn Allen Sims, Linda Celeste Sims
The former Ailey principal and current company manager of Ballet Hispánico, and his wife, an Ailey instructor, were gorgeous on the carpet of Ailey’s Opening Night Gala.
Lance Gross wife Rebecca, children Berkeley and Lennon
The Gross family was spotted having the time of their lives at Disney California Adventure.
Berkeley Gross, Lance Gross, Lennon Gross, and Rebecca Gross
The family was all smiles at Disney’s Cars Land in Anaheim, CA.