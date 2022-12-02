Star Gazing: The Smith Family Shines On The ‘Emancipation’ Red Carpet

Will Smith returned to the red carpet with his family in tow for the world premiere of the highly-anticipated follow-up to his Academy Award-winning role in King Richard.

The Smith clan was all smiles and high glam on the red carpet world premiere of the actor’s Apple TV+ original film Emancipation, which tells the story of Peter, a man enslaved in Louisiana who risks his life for the sake of family and freedom, based on the shocking true story of “Whipped Peter,” whose infamous photo documented the cruel realities of chattel slavery.

Smith’s wife Jada, children Trey, Jaden, and Willow, and mother-in-law Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris were all in attendance, showing support and love on the carpet.

US actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones (L) arrive for the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Draymond Green, Lela Rochon, and more were also spotted at the world premiere in Los Angeles.

Back in New York, Alvin Ailey kicked off its winter season with a star-studded opening night gala at the New York City Center.

Check out these, and even more star sightings of the week below: