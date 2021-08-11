Star Gazing: Red Carpets Are Red Hot This Week

Maybe it’s just us, but one of the best things about being back outside (for the time being) is that red carpets are a thing again. And though we look to award season at the top of the year to catch the best in fashion and beauty from our favorite celebs, it’s the red carpet premieres where stars tend to have more fun and let their hair down — sometimes with a new hue.

This week we felt that energy on carpets from New York to Atlanta, and LA. We’re also feeling the looks other famous ladies rocked on the set of new projects. Plus we’ll never get tired of the cozy at-home vibes from other stars taking in some much-needed R&R. Check out our favorite stars about town this week below.