Star Gazing: Red Carpets Are Red Hot This Week

Maybe it’s just us, but one of the best things about being back outside (for the time being) is that red carpets are a thing again. And though we look to award season at the top of the year to catch the best in fashion and beauty from our favorite celebs, it’s the red carpet premieres where stars tend to have more fun and let their hair down — sometimes with a new hue.
This week we felt that energy on carpets from New York to Atlanta, and LA. We’re also feeling the looks other famous ladies rocked on the set of new projects. Plus we’ll never get tired of the cozy at-home vibes from other stars taking in some much-needed R&R. Check out our favorite stars about town this week below.
01
Jennifer Hudson
J-Hud stunned in purple on the red carpet for the LA premier of RESPECT.
02
Susan Kelechi Watson
The actress debuted a new blonde ‘do on the opening night of Shakespeare In The Park’s “Merry Wives” in NYC.
03
Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” DuPart
The couple hit the red carpet for the Watch Party of their new show “Brat Loves Judy” on WE tv.
04
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz and boyfriend David Rysdahl attend the Atlanta screening of her new film “Nine Days” in Atlanta.
05
Simone Biles
The Olympian is serving self-care vibes poolside.
06
Marsai Martin
Marsai attended the special LA screening of “Paw Patrol.”
07
Saweetie
Saweetie celebrated the launch of her own signature McDonald’s order at a location in Lynwood, CA.
08
Cardi B and Amanda Seales
This duo put their best gymnastics routine together for a special episode of #CardiTries on Instagram.
09
Storm Reid
Storm Reid behind the scenes for her photoshoot as this month’s cover star of Verizon Media’s Gen Z video platform, In The Know.
10
Kandi
The Real Housewife made a difference this week handing out care packages as part of her C.A.R.E.S Back 2 School Giveaway