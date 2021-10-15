Star Gazing: Phaedra, Chloe, And More Serve In The Streets

If you thought a chill in the air was going to slow down the slays in the streets, you were mistaken. It may be Autumn in the United States, but this week celebrities showed skin like it’s summer time and we love to see it.
Between Cardi B.’s Caribbean-themed birthday party in LA, Broadway premieres in New York, music festivals in the south, and movie screenings across the country, there was plenty for stars to dress up and step out for this week. And every time they did, they understood the assignment. Scroll below to see which celebs we had our eyes on this week and what they were getting into out in these streets.
01
Winnie Harlow
The Jamaican-Canadian model stepped out in her dancehall finest for Cardi B’s birthday celebration.
02
Lizzo
Lizzo kept heads turning in this sheer dress at Cardi’s bashment.
03
Chloe Bailey
Chloe attended the re-opening of “Girl From the North Country” on Broadway.
04
Samira Wiley
Samira stepped out in black leather for the opening night of “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”
05
Keisha Knight Pulliam
Keshia hit the carpet with new hubby Brad James for the allblk screening of Covenant.
06
Phaedra Parks
Phaedra looked like a blonde bombshell at the allblk screening.
07
Remy Ma
Remy Ma attended the allblk screening in Atlanta as well.
08
Doja Cat
Doja Cat hit the stage for the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas.
09
Ari Lennox
Ms. Lennox stunned in a sheer figure-hugging dress while performing at ONE Musicfestival.
10
Garcelle Beauvais
Martine Harris and Garcelle Beauvais attended the Travel & Give Fundraiser with Lisa Vanderpump at Tom Tom in West Hollywood.
11
Ashley Romans
Ashley Romans speaks on a panel during day three of Comic Con in New York City.