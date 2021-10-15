Star Gazing: Phaedra, Chloe, And More Serve In The Streets

If you thought a chill in the air was going to slow down the slays in the streets, you were mistaken. It may be Autumn in the United States, but this week celebrities showed skin like it’s summer time and we love to see it.

Between Cardi B.’s Caribbean-themed birthday party in LA, Broadway premieres in New York, music festivals in the south, and movie screenings across the country, there was plenty for stars to dress up and step out for this week. And every time they did, they understood the assignment. Scroll below to see which celebs we had our eyes on this week and what they were getting into out in these streets.