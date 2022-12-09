Star Gazing: Celebs Flock To Carpets For The People’s Choice Awards, Urban One Honors & More

The last month of 2022 kicked off with star-studded events in Santa Monica, New York, Atlanta, and Miami this week, as celebs prepared to close out the year in style.

In New York, stars convened at Lincoln Center for Moët & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration, enjoying bubbles and a Christmas serenade by the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, as they geared up to spend time with family unwrapping gifts and saying goodbye to 2022.

In Atlanta, stars gathered for TV One’s Urban One Honors ceremony, hosted by Tank, as Icons of the Culture were honored. Maxine Waters was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Honor, while LL Cool J was named an Entertainment Icon with his honor. Bobby Brown was honored with the Phoenix Honor while Pharrell Williams was on site to receive the Music Innovation Honor.

Take a look at these, and celeb snaps from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and Art Basel 2022 in Miami Beach below: