Star Gazing: Celebs Flock To Carpets For The People’s Choice Awards, Urban One Honors & More

The last month of 2022 kicked off with star-studded events in Santa Monica, New York, Atlanta, and Miami this week, as celebs prepared to close out the year in style.
In New York, stars convened at Lincoln Center for Moët & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration, enjoying bubbles and a Christmas serenade by the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, as they geared up to spend time with family unwrapping gifts and saying goodbye to 2022.
In Atlanta, stars gathered for TV One’s Urban One Honors ceremony, hosted by Tank, as Icons of the Culture were honored. Maxine Waters was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Honor, while LL Cool J was named an Entertainment Icon with his honor. Bobby Brown was honored with the Phoenix Honor while Pharrell Williams was on site to receive the Music Innovation Honor.
Take a look at these, and celeb snaps from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and Art Basel 2022 in Miami Beach below:
Rihanna
The mogul and new mama was spotted on her way into the Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel 2022.
Serena Williams
The G.O.A.T. looked great at the Audemars Piguet event in Miami.
Deborah Ayorinde
The star of RICHES was stunning on the carpet of ‘The Crown We Never Take Off’ Art Basel VIP Preview presented by Prime Video.
Emmanuel Imani
The actor turned on the smolder at the RICHES Art Basel Exhibit at Soho Studios in Wynwood.
Broderick Hunter and Mariama Diallo
The “It Couple” turned heads at ‘The Crown We Never Take Off’ VIP event.
Nneka Okoye
The RICHES actress was spotted looking stylish at Prime Video’s Art Basel premiere event.
21 Savage
The Atlanta rapper was spotted performing at the Michelob Ultra Courtside Countdown Challenge at Miami’s Maps Backlot.
Michaela Coel
The actress showed off her toned figure in a goddess-like gown at the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration in New York City.
Daniel Kaluuya
The actor was dapper in blue suede and sunnies before stepping inside the holiday soiree.
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux
The model and her beau were spotted on their way to enjoy the evening’s festivities.
Taylor Russell
The style it girl rocked a bold structural look to the champagne affair.
Vic Mensa
The rapper was dapper in an iridescent look at New York’s Lincoln Center theater.
Jillian Hervey (Lionbabe)
The songstress looked stunning in holiday sparkles on the Black carpet of Moet & Chandon Illuminates the Holiday Season event in NYC.
Pharrell Williams
The producer and rapper was seen in his signature bejeweled frames on the red carpet of TV One Urban One Honors.
Pusha T
The Hip-Hop star was dapper on the carpet at Urban One Honors in Atlanta.
Simone Smith, LL Cool J and Maxine Waters
LL lived up to his name, surrounded by his wife and Rep. Maxine Waters at the TV One Urban One Honors ceremony.
Tank and Zena
The R&B crooner and his lovely wife shut down the Urban One Honors red carpet.
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh
The couple complimented each other on the carpet of Urban One Honors in Atlanta.
Letoya Luckett
The songstress and actress was a vision in All-Black at Atlanta’s The Eastern.
Billy Porter
The Walk-of-Famer shut it down in a stunning black number on the 2022 People’s Choice Awards purple carpet.
Niecy Nash and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The stars of the screen linked up for a snap inside the People’s Choice Awards ceremony.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The Pose and Loot starlet looked angelic on the People’s Choice carpet.
Niecy Nash
The TV star was stunning from head to toe in Santa Monica, California.
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
The doting couple donned matching green outfits for the People’s Choice Awards.
Muni Long
The songstress looked glam at the awards ceremony.
Chandra Wilson
The Grey’s Anatomy star was Holiday festive fly on the People’s Choice Awards carpet.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The starlet was pretty in pink at the People’s Choice Awards.
Dwyane Wade
The basketball star was stylish on the carpet.
Laverne Cox
The starlet went for a bold patterned look on the red carpet in Santa Monica.
Pretty Vee
The comedian and actress stunned in black at the People’s Choice Awards.