Star Gazing: Celebs Link Up At Movie & TV Premieres

With Winter film season kicking off at the same time as Awards season kicks into high gear, stars descended on Los Angeles for premieres and awards.
Nia Long and her on-screen daughter Storm Reid were spotted smiling for the paparazzi at the blue carpet premiere of their upcoming suspense thriller, Missing.
Elsewhere in town, BMF kicked off its second season with a star-studded premiere featuring cast members and celeb show fans. And of course, we can’t forget the A-list affair that was this week’s Golden Globe Awards.
Take a look at these and more star snaps of the week, below.
01
Storm Reid, Nia Long
The on-screen mother-daughter duo were caught smiling ear-to-ear at the world premiere of their upcoming suspense thriller, Missing.
02
Nia Long
The star stunned in green on the Missing blue carpet.
03
Storm Reid
The leading lady turned heads at the premiere of her latest film.
04
Storm Reid, Shakur Sanders
The starlet debuted her new beau at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Missing.
05
Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Evans
The Black Panther director and his lovely wife were lovely in spectacles at Los Angeles’ Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for the premiere of Missing.
06
Steve Harris, Demetrius Flenory Jr, Caresha Brownlee, Myles Truitt, and Da’Vinchi
The cast of BMF season 2 killed the black carpet for the Starz’s premiere
07
Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee
The rapper-turned-actress turned heads at the premiere of BMF Season 2, where she makes her acting debut.
08
Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Da’Vinchi
The mastermind behind the BMF franchise posed with its leading men.
09
La La Anthony
The Starz veteran actress dazzled in silver shine on the black carpet.
10
Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight
The rapper/actress stunned at the premiere of BMF Season 2
11
Omarion, O’Ryan and Kimani
It was a family night as the famed brother trio took to the carpet for the world premiere of BMF.
12
Angela Bassett, Rihanna
The Black Panther star and the Wakanda Forever songstress paused to flaunt their beauty at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
13
Eddie Murphy, Ruth Carter and Angela Bassett
Eddie and Angela stopped for a flick with the famed costume designer they’ve each worked with across some of their biggest projects.
14
Janelle James and William Stanford Davis
The Abbott Elementary stars flashed a smile for the cameras in between their show winning accolades all evening at the Golden Globes.
15
Colman Domingo and Tyler James Williams
The Euphoria star and the Golden Globe winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary turned on the smolder for the cameras inside the event.
16
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
The couple commanded attention on the floor of the Golden Globes.
17
Billy Porter and Angela Bassett
The icons paused for a hug at the 80th annual golden globe awards.