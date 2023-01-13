Star Gazing: Celebs Link Up At Movie & TV Premieres

With Winter film season kicking off at the same time as Awards season kicks into high gear, stars descended on Los Angeles for premieres and awards.

Nia Long and her on-screen daughter Storm Reid were spotted smiling for the paparazzi at the blue carpet premiere of their upcoming suspense thriller, Missing.

Elsewhere in town, BMF kicked off its second season with a star-studded premiere featuring cast members and celeb show fans. And of course, we can’t forget the A-list affair that was this week’s Golden Globe Awards.

Take a look at these and more star snaps of the week, below.