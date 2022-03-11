Star Gazing: British Baes Hit The Pre-BAFTA Party, TIME Women Of The Year Gala, And More

With award season in full swing and Spring premieres kicking off, celebs of the big and small screens convened for big honors and star-studded celebrations.

As the BAFTAs prepare to kick-off, a pre-Awards dinner brought out all the actors from across the pond, featured on shows like Bridgerton, Top Boy, and Ted Lasso among others.

In LA, TIME magazine brought out stars like Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (rocking a bold new ‘do) and Kerry Washington to honor their annual list of Women of the Year, just in time for Women’s History Month.

Take a look at Wale, Shensea, Eric Bellinger, Thandiwe Newton, and more snaps of stars from the week below: