Star Gazing: British Baes Hit The Pre-BAFTA Party, TIME Women Of The Year Gala, And More

With award season in full swing and Spring premieres kicking off, celebs of the big and small screens convened for big honors and star-studded celebrations.
As the BAFTAs prepare to kick-off, a pre-Awards dinner brought out all the actors from across the pond, featured on shows like Bridgerton, Top Boy, and Ted Lasso among others.
In LA, TIME magazine brought out stars like Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (rocking a bold new ‘do) and Kerry Washington to honor their annual list of Women of the Year, just in time for Women’s History Month.
Take a look at Wale, Shensea, Eric Bellinger, Thandiwe Newton, and more snaps of stars from the week below:
Regé-Jean Page
The star of Bridgerton turned the smolder on at the pre-BAFTA filmmakers’ dinner and party.
Kola Bokinni
The Ted Lasso star was laid back at dunhill House for the pre-BAFTA festivities.
Kadiff Kirwan, Rege-Jean Page and Martins Imhangbe
The actors were suited up and ready to celebrate.
Kano
The rapper and Top Boy star was dapper as ever while gearing up for the BAFTA honors.
Martins Imhangbe
The Bridgerton star was on full smolder mode on the black carpet at dunhill House.
Toheeb Jimoh
The Ted Lasso star was snapped on his way into the exclusive pre-BAFTA event.
Kerry Washington
The actress shut down the pink carpet at Spago L’extérieur ahead of TIME’s Women of the Year event.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The Golden Globe-winning actress debuted a bold new haircut for the Women of the Year honors.
Elaine Welteroth
The author and host had a special guest in tow on the TIME Women of the Year pink carpet.
Kerry Washington
The actress gave some inspirational remarks…
Elaine Welteroth and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The duo was all smiles on the pink carpet.
DjShai
DJshai kept the crowd moving at TIME Women of the Year
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Another view of the actress’ edgy new look.
Gabrielle Union
The actress was spotted strutting the streets of NY after her Good Morning America appearance this week.
Regina Hall
Regina was all smiles at the premiere of Amazon’s “Master” in NYC
Mariama Diallo and Regina Hall
The director and her star posed for the cameras on at the red carpet premiere
Mariama Diallo
Diallo flashed an accomplished smile as her Sundance darling had its big premiere
Zoe Renee
The “Master” co-star paused for a snap at Metrograph in NY
Thandiwe Newton
The actress was spotted at the Beverly Hills screening of Amazon Studios’ “All The Old Knives”
Dominique Fishback
The starlet went for a metallic look at the premiere event for Apple TV+’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”
Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback
The film’s stars were all smiles Regency Bruin Theatre in LA
Samuel L. Jackson
The legendary actor geared up for the release of his latest masterpiece
Don Cheadle
The actor opted for a smart casual look for his latest project’s premiere.
Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson
The couple attended the premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”
William Catlett and Marvin “Krondon’ Jones III
The actors were ready for the “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” premiere afterparty
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Omar Miller, Diane Houslin and guest
The ‘Ptolomy Grey’ afterparty was in full swing
Dominique Fishback and Marsha Stephanie Blake
The actresses had a lot to celebrate at the LA premiere party
Cynthia Kaye McWilliam and Tamberla Perry
The ladies kept it brightly colored and beautiful at the premiere afterparty.
Eric Bellinger
The crooner was spotted at the Successful & Single Podcast Live at Hotel Colee in Atlanta
Wale
The rapper shut down Marathon Music Works at his Nashville performance this week
Shenseea
The dancehall queen attended the listening party for her new album release, Alpha.